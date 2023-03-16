The Franklin County Road Department is moving forward with the construction of its new facility slowly but surely.
During Tuesday night's regular fiscal court meeting, the court voted unanimously to authorize the advertisement for bids for a pre-engineered metal building to serve as the new maintenance garage at the road department's headquarters on Lewis Ferry Road.
County Director of Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt explained to elected leaders that Codell Construction, the project's construction management company, has been working on schematic designs of the facility and where specific structures should be placed on the plot. While the company and county officials have not finalized the layout, Hewitt said that ordering certain building materials now would be a prudent move due to global supply shortages.
"Throughout those discussions, Codell has been monitoring the supply of pre-engineered metal buildings," Hewitt noted. "While the time delay has gone down it will still be many many months before the building can be delivered. Their recommendation and the request before you tonight is to authorize an advertisement for bids for the pre-engineered metal buildings."
Once the bids are received, they will be presented to the fiscal court for consideration. Hewitt stated that the lengthy lead time would make it so that the building could be delivered by the summer at the earliest.
Fifth District Magistrate Richard Tanner noted that accepting a bid for the building would be a major step forward for this project.
"This is technically going forward, this is a commitment that we are going to build this, that we are going to go forward and build the road garage," Tanner told his colleagues. "If we accept this bid we are on track to complete this project which is going to run somewhere around $6.5 million."
There was further discussion on where in the process the county was and whether or not the magistrates had all the information they needed to make decisions on the plans.
"I am feeling just a little uninformed on this entire project," said Eric Whisman, the first-term magistrate for the 6th District. "The last time I heard any indication of what we might have for a cost of this project, was before I took office when I was sitting in on the previous court's meeting."
County Judge-Executive Michael Mueller noted that Whisman had a valid point, but that getting bids from companies would give the court more information to share with residents and make a decision.
Fourth District Magistrate Scotty Tracy pointed out the importance of building the road department a new facility.
"Just for clarity, so your project total cost, and this is just an estimate is $6.1 [million]. Just to go back, that is $1.9 [million] that has been shaved off from what was proposed in the past," Tracy said referencing an estimate from last November. "I am not sure who has been down to the road department and who hasn't, but I will tell you, it is long overdue and it has to be done."
The building that the 16-person road department staff currently uses was built in the 1950s and has received no updates in recent memory.
Sherry Sebastian, who represents the 1st District, noted that the road department works tirelessly to serve and maintain the 200 miles of roads in the county as well as assist state road crews when needed.
"That facility that they are in was put in service, I believe, in 1958," Sebastian said. "I dare say there are few across this entire state that are still in a facility that they were put in in 1958 for the wear and tear that it takes for that facility to do the job that it does for the community."
As of yet there are not firm dates on when construction of the facility with start. Hewitt told The State Journal after the meeting that site work will be coordinated after the maintenance garage is delivered. However the demolition of the current structure will need to take place prior to the arrival of the new garage.
