The Franklin County Road Department is moving forward with the construction of its new facility slowly but surely.

During Tuesday night's regular fiscal court meeting, the court voted unanimously to authorize the advertisement for bids for a pre-engineered metal building to serve as the new maintenance garage at the road department's headquarters on Lewis Ferry Road. 

