This year’s budget season for the Franklin County Fiscal Court is “strange,” according to Judge-Executive Huston Wells.

Wells made the description during the county's special meeting to discuss the 2020-21 fiscal year budget on Thursday.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis affecting revenue for the county, every department within county government is having trouble predicting what their needs will be and how much money they’ll need in their respective budgets.

On Thursday, the fiscal court heard from the county’s parks department, fire department and social agencies.

Parks Department Director Charles Lewis said the department will see a decrease in revenue from the golf pro shop at Lakeview Park since it remains closed due to COVID-19 social distancing mandates.

With cuts made to the current fiscal year's budget, Lewis said he’s come up with around $31,000 in savings. He’s been able to save money through utilities because many parks department buildings are closed.

Some of the savings have come from layoffs of seasonal and co-op part-time workers. This year's budget funded 16 part-time and five full-time workers in the parks department.

The parks department is saving $16,000 in Lakeview Park golf costs this year due to COVID-19, he added.

Right now, Lewis said his plan is to move forward with asking for the same budget the parks department has in the current fiscal year, which is $353,750 for Lakeview Park and $185,175 for Lakeview Golf.

For the Franklin County Fire Department, Chief Kevin Hutcherson also did not ask for a budget increase for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

The fire department’s current budget is $3.4 million.

To meet some of the department’s needs, Hutcherson plans to reallocate $9,800 from equipment and machinery to fire equipment since there is some fire equipment that needs to be replaced.

County Treasurer Susan Laurenson said that prior to the meeting, Magistrate Michael Mueller asked what a 15% cut in the fire department’s budget would look like.

Hutcherson said it would remove roughly $777,000 from the budget.

“OK, I don’t know where we’re going to cut $777,000 from the fire department,” Wells said.

Hutcherson added that about 80% of the fire department’s budget covers salaries and benefits.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription