The Simon House Emergency Shelter's Interim Executive Director Mark Johnson lays out why the Franklin County Fiscal Court should grant the shelter's request for funding.  

More than a half dozen representatives from the Simon House Emergency Shelter plus a handful of city and county officials were on hand during the Franklin Fiscal Court regular meeting on Thursday night.

The charity which has been serving the community for decades, and recently opened up a day center on East Main Street, petitioned the court for a $100,000 donation that would go towards hiring enough full-time staffers to operate the shelter 24 hours a day. 

