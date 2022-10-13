More than a half dozen representatives from the Simon House Emergency Shelter plus a handful of city and county officials were on hand during the Franklin Fiscal Court regular meeting on Thursday night.
The charity which has been serving the community for decades, and recently opened up a day center on East Main Street, petitioned the court for a $100,000 donation that would go towards hiring enough full-time staffers to operate the shelter 24 hours a day.
Ultimately the court voted unanimously to award $50,000 to the petitioners.
Interim Executive Director Mark Johnson addressed the magistrates earlier in the meeting, giving an overview of how the Simon House contributes, not only to the homeless in the county, but to the county itself.
Johnson said that between July 2021 and the end of June 2022, the Simon House gave aid to 521 people who were without homes.
"Of that, 484 were Franklin County residents," Johnson told the court. "Franklin County does have a homeless problem. Simon House offers numerous services, but the one that makes us different is our case management. We don't want to continue to put Band-Aids on the situation, we want to stop the cycle and get to the root of the problem, the best we can."
Johnson went on to note that Simon House not only offers meals and temporary respite from the elements, but it helps people find treatment for medical, behavioral and addiction issues. The other aspect the charity helps people with is obtaining documents such as social security cards and identification cards, which in turn helps them get steady jobs.
He also stated that without the funding from the county, not only will Simon House not be able to open the overnight shelter, but the day center would only be able to operate through the end of December.
John Martin, the board chairman for Simon House, broke down the costs of them hiring enough personnel to run a 24/7 homeless shelter.
"Based on two people for an eight-hour shift everyday of the year and it comes out at $1,000 a day," he said. "$1,000 a day is on the high end because when I did the analysis I did it at the high end because we don't know what the market will handle right now."
The City of Frankfort has already committed $50,000 and according to Johnson, if the county kicked in the full amount Simon House was asking for, City Hall would then contribute another $50,000.
Several of the magistrates had questions about the fact that the request was not a one time ask.
First District Magistrate Sherry Sebastian went through a short list of the county's commitments to fund departments like the sheriff's office, fire department and county clerk and road department.
"I am trying to figure out the sustainability for us to look at this," she began. "Now we have gone in on the building [Simon House day center] at $162,000, I think the city came in at about 100. I think we are definitely demonstrating that we are a goodwill partner, but I am trying to look at this as not only sustainability today. As we continue, and I have worked with a number of programs, but the thing you want to do with the program is grow it, because when you are successful, that breeds other success and you want people to come in and enjoy the benefits of what you are doing."
Martin noted that he was sympathetic to what the fiscal court had to deal with in terms of directing funds, but then emphasized that Simon House was working to fix a problem that affected the entire community.
"We are asking for help with personnel," he countered. "With our grants and our gifts, we will pick up the rest of the process and that is what these spreadsheets show, so that we can fulfill our mission to help the people."
Judge-Executive Huston Wells brought up the fact that the county received around $10 million in federal funds in the form of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
"This particular program qualifies for ARPA money," Wells interjected. "Now, are we going to spend all of ARPA on it? No, but we have spent ARPA on the proper things it should be spent on and all of it is helping the community."
Wells went on to stress the importance of making sure the shelter received enough money to keep its doors open while they found revenue sources that were more sustainable than depending on the city and county to remain financially solvent.
Local first responders were on hand to voice their support for the shelter. Both Shelley Hearn, the Frankfort Police Department policing advocate, and Tommy Russell, director of the Office of Emergency Management said that they routinely call on the Simon House to help find temporary shelter for the people in need.
"At this point in time we rely on the Simon House so much for these services and resources," Hearn told the court. "We have no funds at the police department. The sheriff's department does not have those types of resources to give out to people. We are trying to figure out how to help entire families."
Just before the fiscal court voted on whether or not to award the funds, Sebastian broached the idea to give the Simon House half the requested amount in order to sustain them until additional funds could be acquired.
Second District Magistrate J.W. Blackburn added that the matter could be revisited later if needed.
"We just say $50,000 and if this does not come through…" Blackburn started to say. "Like they said, they are meeting the immediate need. We can always come back in four months, four-and-a-half months, six-months and address it again. We don't want them to close their doors."
After the vote, Wells noted that the court was cognizant of the importance of the matter.
"All of us need to understand that the court is very much aware of the issue," Wells said. "The issue is humanity and what is going on here in our community as well as everywhere else."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.