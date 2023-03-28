On Thursday night the Franklin County Fiscal Court is set to make a decision on whether or not switching an 85-acre plot of land on Duncan Road from agricultural district (AG) to industrial general district (IG) is appropriate.

The piece of land at 690 Duncan Road, formerly known as the Blanton-Crutcher Farm, has been embroiled in controversy since it was purchased by Ron Tierney of the Winchester-based land developer, Tierney Storage, in July 2019.

021420_zoning01_MH.jpg

A sign about the proposed zoning change is posted at the edge of 690 Duncan Road in 2020. The property is owned by Tierney Storage. (McKenna Horsley | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription