On Thursday night the Franklin County Fiscal Court is set to make a decision on whether or not switching an 85-acre plot of land on Duncan Road from agricultural district (AG) to industrial general district (IG) is appropriate.
The piece of land at 690 Duncan Road, formerly known as the Blanton-Crutcher Farm, has been embroiled in controversy since it was purchased by Ron Tierney of the Winchester-based land developer, Tierney Storage, in July 2019.
The zone change will be voted on after the court establishes findings of fact based on testimony from the seven-hour public hearing on March 1.
This is the second time Tierney has asked for zone change. His first attempt in 2020 was approved by the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission but denied by the fiscal court later that year.
Both attempts have been met with fierce opposition from residents on nearby properties, environmental groups and concerned citizens in the form of public comments at civic meetings, petitions and lawsuits.
Those opposed to the measure state that development of that plot is not in keeping with the Franklin County comprehensive plan and poses a significant risk to the surrounding environment, namely the Slickway Branch watershed.
Those in favor say that developing the land would be a boon for the local economy, by attracting large industry to set up shop on the site and creating jobs.
During public hearings, Tierney, as well as county officials such as Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt, have maintained that the area is primed for
Chris Schimmoeller, of the smart growth group, Envision Franklin County, has been vehemently against development from the start said that her opinion remains the same.
"It is obvious that the developer does not care about Franklin County, our citizens or our laws," she told The State Journal. "I don't think he should be rewarded. The environmental consequences of what he's been doing have already been severe and we are concerned about potentially catastrophic flooding down stream because what has already be graded and developed on that site."
When asked for comment ahead of Thursday's decision, Patrick Tierney, vice president for Tierney Storage, maintained that 85 acres is more than suited for a zone change.
"We look forward to the opportunity to continue to invest in Franklin County," Tierney said in a written statement. "We are thankful the residents of Franklin County took the time to create a future land use map to make it clear in situations like this in which the Duncan Road property clearly falls under the employment center category."
