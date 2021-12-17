The Franklin County Fiscal Court’s final meeting for 2021 lasted six hours Friday. During that time, the court discussed storm damage from last weekend’s storms, a coalition to reduce and prevent homelessness in the county, and zoning for a proposed residential recovery facility.
Before the discussions, the court and citizens celebrated Franklin County Fire Department Chief Kevin Hutcherson’s retirement. After a moving slideshow featuring moments throughout Hutcherson’s life and career, he held back tears as he thanked his family for their support. Judge-Executive Huston Wells then presented Hutcherson with a gift as those in the room applauded him for his service.
When talking about the severe storms that had ravaged western Kentucky and made their way through the rest of the commonwealth, Hutcherson spoke about his department's relief efforts.
“We got a drive up to collect goods such as water, diapers, dog food and all kinds of things like that, and the people of Franklin County have been most gracious with their donations," he said. "We collected a full 16-foot box trailer full.”
Along with the fiscal court and the sheriff’s office, Hutcherson said they hope to transport the goods out to those affected by the storms on Monday.
Ray Kinney, deputy director of the Frankfort-Franklin County Office of Emergency Management, gave an update on damage the county received during the storms. Kinney mentioned the death of William “Bill” Amey, whose body was found in Benson Creek Sunday morning after he went missing on Saturday. Kinney emphasized the importance of having a plan for when severe weather strikes.
“We need to be prepared for storms all year-round.”
After receiving multiple comments about people not hearing the county’s storm sirens in their homes, Kinney mentioned that they are mainly intended to be heard by those who are outside, and that sirens are only part of the severe weather warning systems.
“Those sirens are a small part of learning about emergency warnings. The weather service sends out tornado warnings, flash flood warnings and weather advisories through the wireless alert system, the emergency alert system, and those are all automatic. Unfortunately for us, the outdoor sirens are manual.”
Wells mentioned that, in a future meeting, he and the rest of the fiscal court are looking forward to seeing a more thorough report on the full scope of the storms’ effects on the county.
As part of the court’s work session, the magistrates and judge-executive heard from the Frankfort CARES Coalition. Blair Hecker, its community engagement project manager, spoke about how homelessness had increased during the pandemic, using graphs showing data received from a community-based survey done through the city’s public engagement platform, Frankly Speaking.
This data showed how the coalition had seen an increase in the rates of homelessness, hunger and substance abuse, while also showing that the community wanted to focus on homelessness prevention. Hecker announced CARES was rebranding itself as a 501(c)(3) umbrella organization that would serve to connect and help fund agencies whose aim was to prevent and reduce homelessness.
To do this, Hecker requested $15,000 from the county toward the $30,000 needed for a consultant to help set up the 501(c)(3). Hecker said the city received the same $15,000 request from CARES.
Members of the court were apprehensive about the proposal because of the existence of other agencies that already perform similar functions. Wells expressed concern about some agencies not receiving funding because they don’t fall under the CARES umbrella.
“We have a lot of social agencies. I think it will be incumbent upon the consultant to identify them as a possibility because we also have several agencies that, in my opinion, would not fit under a CARES coalition, and we shouldn’t hold money up, and not fund them, simply because they would not fit.”
Hecker explained that the consultant would help determine what agencies are part of the coalition and that the intention of the coalition is to help agencies that have expressed need and “not to penalize or leave out any other agencies who don’t fall under that umbrella.”
Magistrates Sherry Sebastian, J.W. Blackburn and Lambert Moore were discouraged about not having had enough time to review the information they received from CARES in Friday's meeting. Because of this, Wells suggested discussion should continue at the court’s Jan. 7 meeting.
The court held a second reading of an ordinance amending the county’s zoning code to allow for residential recovery facilities under permitted and conditional uses. These facilities would be used to help those suffering from substance abuse.
Franklin County Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt presented the court with his recommendation that the facilities be granted a conditional use for 13 of the county’s zones, including Single Family Residential Suburban Density District (RB), Single Family Rural Residential District (RR) and Agricultural District (AG).
Hewitt also proposed splitting the facilities into two categories. Under these categories, the facilities would have permitted use in only a few select zones.
In responding to the second proposal from Hewitt, Blackburn said he would want the zones not listed as permitted use to be listed as conditional use. He said he wanted to make sure the building of these treatment facilities was not prohibited by restrictions on where they could be built.
“I get it. Everybody says, ‘Not in my backyard,’ but here’s the thing: We gotta be realistic. We’ve got people suffering from drug addiction in every zone classification in Franklin County," Blackburn said. "The difference we’re doing right here is, ‘It’s OK to have a drug addict in my neighborhood, but it’s not OK to have them seeking treatment in my neighborhood.’”
Dr. Mark Deaton, who, with his wife, first proposed building a residential recovery facility, said they originally only requested changes in rural zones away from businesses and development. After showing maps he created that, he said, showed where a person could get drugs in Franklin County, Deaton emphasized the importance of removing patients from more developed and residential areas in order to increase their odds of success.
“From my experience, and from the research, if you put something like this in the middle of the problem, then, at any point outside of that facility, the closer they are to drugs, the more likely the chance they’re gonna get drugs, the more likely the chance those drugs are gonna come back into the facility.”
Deaton further explained that the Recovery Kentucky model, which is used by the Department of Corrections, puts facilities out in the country specifically for this reason.
“The farther you can get them away from it,” he explained, “the better it is to treat them.”
With the facilities in more rural areas, some magistrates expressed concern over the amount of time it would take law enforcement, the fire department or an ambulance to reach them in the event of an emergency. Sebastian echoed concerns from Moore, saying accessibility could be an issue, while adding that county roads could make things more complicated.
“Not being in a more urban area, and farther out into the county, you’re on more narrow roads. Y’know, you’re out pretty far, sometimes when you really don’t think, as the crow flies, you’re not that far.”
Wells tabled voting on the zoning amendments until the Jan. 7 meeting, asking the Deatons to take what they heard from the court and use it to create a new proposal.
OTHER BUSINESS
• The court approved a 5% cost-of-living increase for all county employees in a 7-0 vote. The percentage was based on information provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on the rate of inflation.
• The court approved the county clerk’s budget in another 7-0 vote.
• The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department presented what it called its “2021 Report Card.” The number of assaults and other violent crimes increased 85% compared to 2020. The department also calculated the total dollar amount of all of the narcotics and controlled substances deputies pulled off the street to be $396,000.
Additionally, because the department had two cycles of clean audits, it had qualified for a more streamlined audit process, resulting in less time and county money spent on an audit.
• The court approved the department’s State Advancement Program and its 2022 budget with another 7-0 vote.
• Franklin County Regional Jail amended its policy and procedures manual, increasing the length of time to respond to an open records request from three to five days, as well as needing to include a mailing address, email address and an address at which a records custodian may receive it.
This was authorized by the court, along with the jail’s agreement to continue using HMC Service Co. for 24-hour emergency service and preventative maintenance, in a 7-0 vote.
• The rest of the agenda, which included reappointing Connie Trainer and Sherron Jackson to their Family & Consumer Sciences positions on the Franklin County Extension District Board, as well as paying all of the bills for the various county departments, passed with 7-0 approvals.
• Finally, the fiscal court adjourned for the calendar year, wishing everyone a merry Christmas and happy holidays. It will reconvene on Jan. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.