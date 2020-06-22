The Franklin County Fiscal Court on Friday established 16 findings of fact regarding the rezoning of the old Blanton-Crutcher farm.
On June 9, the fiscal court held a seven-hour public hearing regarding the controversial rezoning ordinance for 690 Duncan Road. The owner of the property, Winchester developer Ron Tierney, wants the property rezoned from agricultural to industrial.
In February, after a five-hour public hearing, the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission voted 5-2 to recommend the rezoning.
Tierney Storage, which is owned by Tierney, purchased the Duncan Road property last summer. The 85-acre tract is located near Interstate 64 at Versailles Road and Industrial Park #3. A majority of the property is in Franklin County while a smaller portion crosses into Woodford County.
After Tierney bought the farm, he demolished an old farmhouse and requested the property be rezoned from agricultural to industrial. Both actions have been met with criticism from surrounding property owners and historic preservationists. Supporters of the rezoning say it is vital for economic growth in the county.
During a first reading of the rezoning ordinance in April, Magistrate J.W. Blackburn made a motion for the court to have a public hearing before voting on the change. The property is in Blackburn’s district.
During Friday’s special meeting of the fiscal court, the magistrates spent hours submitting and voting on the findings of fact from the public hearing on the ordinance. The court was originally supposed to establish the findings of fact during the public hearing, but the magistrates voted to postpone it due to how long and late the public hearing ran.
After hearing from County Attorney Rick Sparks on the law regarding findings of fact, the magistrates went one by one submitting their own.
Blackburn submitted six proposed findings of fact, but only five received a majority vote.
Among Blackburn’s established findings were that the application does not identify urban growth boundaries that are compatible with the goal of preserving community character. He also found that the application does not encourage the preservation of existing farms and rural lands outside the existing and planned urban areas and does not protect the scenic viewsheds.
All three of Magistrate Michael Mueller’s proposed findings of facts were established.
Mueller found that the current zoning of agriculture is appropriate for the property. Mueller also found that the zone change would cause more flooding issues. Magistrate Lambert Moore voted against that finding of fact, arguing that the development of the land would actually improve flooding issues. He later proposed that finding of fact and it failed in a 5-2 vote with Judge-Executive Huston Wells siding with Moore.
Magistrate Scotty Tracy’s three findings of fact were also established.
Tracy found the proposed development would have a major impact on the neighbors surrounding the property. He also agreed it would cause more flooding issues and the plan does not protect the scenic viewsheds due to the removal of mature trees and the introduction of large warehouses.
Magistrate Marti Booth found that there has been no change in the potential use of the land or its soil. This was one of two findings of fact to pass unanimously.
The second finding of fact to pass unanimously was submitted by Moore. He found the property is adjacent to an industrial park. Out of Moore’s four findings of fact he submitted, only two were established.
Magistrate Sherry Sebastian, Booth and Wells submitted one finding of fact each.
Sebastian found changes in the area will exacerbate acknowledged existing stormwater issues. Wells found the zone map amendment is in agreement with the future land use map of the comprehensive plan.
In all, 18 findings of fact were submitted and 16 were established.
A second reading of the rezoning ordinance will take place during the fiscal court’s meeting on June 30.
