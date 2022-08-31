The Franklin County Fiscal Court held a special meeting on Tuesday afternoon to establish additional findings of fact in regards to the pending zone change request for an 85-acre property on Duncan Road. 

During the Aug. 22 regular fiscal court meeting, the magistrates voted not to approve the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission's recommendation to deny a zone change application for property located at 690 Duncan Road. 

Screen Shot 2022-08-31 at 2.06.33 AM.png

