The Franklin County Fiscal Court honored two retiring county first responders during the July 22 regular meeting.

Battalion Chief John Hellard of the Franklin County Fire Department and Captain Shane Weber of the Sheriff's Office were both recognized for their decades of hard work in their respective departments. 

