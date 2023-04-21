Franklin County Judge-Executive Michael Mueller did not mince words when he kicked off the special meeting of the fiscal court on Thursday afternoon.
He told the room, which consisted of magistrates, fiscal court staff, county department heads and press, that Franklin County's finances were in the red by around $3.5 million.
This revelation comes just as county departments and civic organizations are submitting budget requests to the fiscal court for the upcoming fiscal year.
"This is not a good way to start things off," Mueller told the group. "Do we want to give everyone everything they want? Absolutely. But we are going to have to make some decisions to cut back. Ultimately we need more revenue. More jobs, economic development."
The purpose of the special-called meeting was to dialogue with county directors about the budgets they had submitted to the court over the last few weeks. The department heads were asked to find out where they could cut back, ultimately in the hopes that the county would not have to use the county's reserves to balance the budget.
Over the course of the work session in which no actions were taken, representatives from Franklin County Regional Jail, parks and recreation, fire department, road department, and planning and zoning told the court which line items they could not sacrifice and which ones could be lowered or eliminated.
The court asked County Jailer Jake Banta if he would be able to decrease his budget proposal by around $123,000. He stated that he would do his best to get as close to that as he could, but he pointed out that the jail was already operating on a tight budget due to factors such as the economy.
Banta said that he has been able to recruit more full-time staff in recently, which will in turn allow him to request more federal and state inmates, thus upping the jail's revenue.
"Let me look through [the budget]," he said. "I will get you close to it as I can. Let me take it out of line items because I don't want to have to come down to you for emergency expenditures or budget amendments all the time."
Franklin County Fire Chief Brian Brewer also told the fiscal court and staff that the fire department would make as many concessions as they could, but there were some that were mission critical.
Some of the examples he gave were on items such as uniforms and personal protective gear for firefighters. He also pointed out that some of the fire trucks were coming up on 20 years in service and the county needed to begin the process of buying a new one.
The finance committee asked Jon Mitchell of the Road Department, which is in the process of updating its facility for the first time in nearly 65-years, to forgo the purchase of a zero turn mower and a truck.
Charlie Lewis head parks and Robert Hewitt, Planning and Zoning both told the judge that they would comply with the finance committee's request without issue.
In addition to department budgets, the court also discussed how the austerity measures will affect funding for social agencies that are partially funded by the county.
Last year the budget for outside agencies such as Kentucky Capital Development Corp., Mission Frankfort Clinic and the Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation was more than $166,000.
Mueller said that he, treasurer Amy Quatman and the court's finance committee, made up of 1st District Magistrate Sherry Sebastian and 3rd District Magistrate Kelly Dycus, have already spent a huge amount of time going over the budget and cutting back where it was necessary.
As a group they were able whittle down what had been a shortfall of around $4.5 million by more than $1 million.
"I know in years past, we have not had to dip into reserves," Mueller told The State Journal. "However, I know that it is still not good to balance with reserves. So our intention is in the next couple of years to fix that. I believe that all of our department heads are working hard, our county employees are working hard. We tried not to have anything affect them. We are still giving raises and things like that."
However, certain practices like taking county-owned vehicles home or on non-county business will cease.
While the current financial picture is not ideal, Mueller said he has high hopes for the road ahead.
"We have a great team," he stated resolutely. "I think everybody has stepped up and said, 'you know what? We can save money here or we can do this better.' We can try to become more efficient as a county government. I am proud of everybody. We are going to get there, there is no doubt in my mind."
The budget will be an ongoing discussion at future fiscal court meetings, with the next regular meeting scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m.
