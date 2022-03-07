In another narrow vote Thursday night, the Franklin County Fiscal Court voted to approve $200,000 for the Franklin County Humane Society’s new animal shelter.
The four court members in favor of the additional funds were Magistrates Sherry Sebastian, Michael Mueller and Marti Booth and Judge-Executive Huston Wells. Magistrates J.W. Blackburn, Scotty Tracy and Lambert Moore voted against.
According to the letter sent by the humane society to the fiscal court, the total construction cost of the building is $6,161,722, with the onsite project costs at $5,728,324 and additional costs, including spoil pile reclamation, electrical roadway conduit and sewer line extension, at $80,000. Costs associated with building an access road to the shelter, named “Companion Place,” were estimated at $350,000.
The letter stated that, as of Feb. 10, the humane society had raised $4 million, which is about 70% of the onsite project cost. The organization plans to ask the Frankfort Plant Board for $50,000 for the access road, since it leads into their property. That leaves $300,000 more needed in funding.
The humane society originally came to the fiscal court in March 2020 asking for $1 million. They had requested the same sum from the city commission, which granted it to them, but the fiscal court only gave them $800,000. When FCHS came back to the court last May and asked for an additional $200,000, they were shot down.
This time, though, they got their money.
The humane society maintains that the access road is a public road and they should not be responsible for paying for it. As a result, they requested the remaining $200,000 of the original $1 million they asked for in 2020.
Sam Marcus, humane society board president, asked the court to consider allocating the funds for the shelter. With the request for these funds coming directly after discussion about the Lakeview Park master plan, Marcus said this shelter was another “once-in-a-lifetime project.”
“This is a 50-year-plus project for the community of Frankfort, and I ask you to consider that,” he said.
A discussion arose over whether or not American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds could be used for road construction, described as “capital construction projects,” however it was unclear whether or not it would be allowed under the current guidelines.
Sebastian advocated against allocating ARPA funds right away, because, she said, “no one wants to get into a situation where we’re in a payback because we get ahead of certain rules and interpretations.”
Marcus brought up the $3 million surplus the county had at the end of the 2020-2021 fiscal year, and suggested the funds come from there. Regardless of where the court got the money, he said, he would hope they would still want to support the project.
“When we open this facility in a year, that when you come to the grand opening, you will feel like you played a significant part in bringing it to fruition,” he said.
Marcus also mentioned that, according to state law, it is the responsibility of the county to provide for animal welfare.
Blackburn applauded Marcus and the humane society on fundraising efforts and all the work they do for the homeless animals in the community. Having sat on the committee that helped and consulted with the organization on a future shelter, Blackburn said he had been privy to previous discussions about the shelter.
However, Blackburn said he was of a different opinion than Marcus, and he did not deem it fiscally responsible to put “more money towards a building that goes above and beyond all of what we need is the best use of funds.”
“I don’t wanna see animals having a nicer building than what we put our schoolchildren in,” he said.
When speaking with Marcus, Mueller empathized with Blackburn, saying it can be tough being on the fiscal court and having people ask for money. Where he differed with Blackburn, however, was in his thoughts on the amount of money.
“At the end of the day, with inflation and everything else, I don’t think the ask is too much,” Mueller said. “Honestly, you’re gonna make us look good for giving, I feel, an average amount of money for what our responsibility should be.”
While casting the deciding vote, Wells reminded the members of the court that it is the county’s responsibility to provide and care for the area’s homeless animals, and funding the humane society is the county’s best bet to make sure they are taken care of.
“I think it’s incumbent upon us because, if it doesn’t get built, it’s in our lap. It’s gonna cost us a lot more than $1 million. So, I agree that we ought to put $200,000 more in for the Franklin County Humane Society,” he explained.
