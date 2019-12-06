The Franklin County Fiscal Court had the first reading on Friday of an ordinance that would amend the county’s current rules on smoking in public buildings to cover vaping devices or e-cigarettes.
Representatives from the Franklin County Health Department presented information at the last Fiscal Court meeting in November and urged magistrates to amend the existing ordinance, citing a growing number of cases where e-cigarette users have been hospitalized for vaping and a recorded spike in youth vaping.
The Center for Disease Control reports there have been 2,291 cases of people hospitalized with “e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury,” or EVALI in the United States and 48 deaths related to vaping have been confirmed across 25 states. The 2018 Kentucky Incentives for Prevention Survey, found that 20.8% of students in Franklin County had used a vaping or e-cigarette device in the past 30 days. The survey is conducted every two years.
“Public health has long proven that policies do work. That is what changes behaviors. Again, knowledge alone does not do it,” said Judy Mattingly, director of the Franklin County Health Department.
There is not currently a study that directly links second-hand smoke from vaping devices to illnesses. There are some recent studies that show that vaping devices release similar contaminants in the air, Mattingly said.
County Attorney Rick Sparks said that while the amendment is well-intended, it doesn’t get at the root of the problem — youth having access to vaping devices. He told the court that he “struggled” with drafting the ordinance, as the current smoking ordinance cites several studies that demonstrated the effects of second-hand smoke from cigarettes.
“There’s some really good-hearted, well-intentioned people here addressing this matter and it appears to me, frankly from an enforcement point of view, that there’s a lot of heart and a lot of interest to feel like somebody is doing something, but the thing that is being done ain’t going to solve the problem,” Sparks said.
Banning the use of e-cigarettes in public spaces could mean a loss of revenue at the Franklin County Regional Jail’s commissary between $100,000 to $120,000. The money collected from inmates buying vaping devices and pods supports community work projects and equipment for those projects, Jailer Jake Banta said during the meeting. Additionally, smoking “keeps inmates calm” while incarcerated.
“It’s going to be up to you all to front it (the projects),” Banta said to the court.
The Fiscal Court did not approve a similar amendment at the end of 2016 to ban vaping in public spaces. The vote for the recently proposed amendment will be at the next Fiscal Court meeting on Dec. 20 at 9 a.m.
At the end of the discussion on Friday, Magistrate Michael Mueller asked the court to direct Sparks to look at various avenues to figure out how the county can enforce regulations on selling age-restricted products, like e-cigarettes, to minors.
The Frankfort City Commission held a first reading of its amendment to ban vaping in public places at its previous meeting last month.
In addition to the first reading of the smoking ordinance, the Fiscal Court also took the following actions on Friday:
- Accepted an agreement between the county and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet that would provide funds of about $430,600 to resurface Harp Pike and Mills Lane. The project is currently slated for the spring.
- Approved to file a supplemental application for the 2019-20 Household Hazardous Waste Management grant to use remaining funds, about $11,600, to hold a second collection day, if approved by the grant. About 160 residents brought waste to the October event.
- Approved the appointment of Ray Smith to the Farmdale Sanitation District after Dr. Dennis King announced that he planned to resign from the board. Smith will be on the board until the term expires in June.