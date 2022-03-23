Central Kentucky Hauling, which has been in charge of trash and recycling collection for Franklin County since 2015, requested a fuel recovery rate increase due to the recent surge in diesel fuel prices.
The Franklin County Fiscal Court chose to table deciding whether or not to accept it until its March 30 meeting.
Because of the recent surge in fuel prices, specifically diesel fuel, which it uses in their trucks, Central Kentucky Hauling said it has been hit hard financially. Drew Skaggs, a representative of the company, said the rate increase would be a recovery fee.
“This is a purely recovery fee. We’re not making any money on this. We have just been, quite frankly, annihilated with the price of diesel fuel,” Skaggs said.
The fee would be a percentage of that month’s invoice total. That percentage would be based on Central Kentucky Hauling’s fuel recovery index, available on its website, and the average price of fuel for that month according to the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE).
Skaggs said the DoE said March’s average price of diesel fuel in the midwest region, which includes Kentucky, was $4.091 per gallon of diesel. According to Central Kentucky Hauling’s fuel recovery index, the fee would be 20.78% of March’s invoice.
When the county agreed to a contract extension with the company in September 2019, the price of diesel was only $2.92 per gallon. That contract included a clause that allows Central Kentucky Hauling to request adjustments in the fuel recovery fee, which the company had not done until this fiscal court meeting, even when it was forced to change which landfill it went to after one in Scott County closed.
Skaggs noted that the company's proposal also included a sunset provision, which would revert the fuel recovery fee back to the amount agreed upon in the September 2019 contract extension should diesel fuel prices drop again to that level.
County Attorney Rick Sparks said he understood why the company put that in there, but did not expect prices to come down that low again.
“I appreciate the efforts to sunset it. I think that would be unrealistic to propose that it will ever be sunsetted, because energy people know that people get used to it, and they will just keep eating it and we will keep eating it, etc., and it will not go back down,” he said.
First District Magistrate Sherry Sebastian was concerned that she would have to vote on the rate increase after having received materials from Central Kentucky Hauling about half an hour before the fiscal court’s meeting Friday morning.
Although Deputy Judge-Executive Tambra Harrod informed the magistrates via text message that they had been sent materials related to the proposal, Sebastian said she had not had the opportunity to look at them.
“I don’t feel like I can even discuss it — obviously I’ve not seen it — or vote on it today,” she said.
Judge-Executive Huston Wells asked Skaggs if the company could wait on a decision until the next fiscal court meeting on March 30, to which Skaggs said it could. He said he did not want the request to come out of left field for anyone and he wanted the magistrates to make sure they understood it before voting on it.
“If it takes your squires the ability to take a look at it and ask questions that they feel like they need to ask, we have no problem with that. We would have no problem pushing it off until the 30th, but come the 30th, we definitely need an action of some sort here,” he said.
The next fiscal court meeting will be on Wednesday, March 30 at 3 p.m.
