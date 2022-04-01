Topics covered during the Franklin County Fiscal Court’s meeting on Wednesday ranged from proposed budgets to approving new hires. Starting off the meeting, however, was a presentation on the job description, job valuation and compensation study done by the Johanson Group.
Managing Consultant Blair Johanson described the focus of the study, as well as its findings. One of its objectives, Johanson said, was to make sure that county jobs had “fair and equitable salaries” with “competitive external pay” while still being fiscally responsible for the county.
Johanson and his team worked with department heads and elected officials on job descriptions within their departments and offices to make sure they still accurately reflected the positions’ duties.
The team also looked at the job descriptions and rated them according to certain factors, such as knowledge and skill requirements, responsibilities, contacts and human relations, and what efforts are needed for the job, such as physical, mechanical or computer literacy demands.
The jobs were compared to similar jobs in nearby cities and counties, such as Georgetown, Nicholasville, Woodford County and Scott County, and presented in a table that showed many county offices’ pay was below the surrounding areas.
“You’ll see by elected office area, the variance is anywhere from 3.6% with the county clerk’s office up to 13% with the coroner’s office, and numbers in between,” Johanson explained.
In order to stay competitive in the job market, Johanson and his team recommended the county adopt the proposed pay grade and range structure. Positions would be put into one of 21 different pay grades with a minimum, midpoint and maximum suggested hourly rate.
For example, the lowest pay grade’s hourly rate started at $11.33 an hour, with a midpoint at $13.65 an hour and a maximum at $16.38 an hour. Temporary part-time and seasonal positions were suggested to start at $10 per hour.
Magistrate Scotty Tracy asked Franklin County Human Resources Director Betty Readnower what the employees said about the new pay structure, stating that he wanted to make sure they were being fairly represented.
“At the very beginning of this, my comment was, we need to do right by them and we need to make sure that the next court’s not told, ‘Hey, we need to re-do this because the last court didn’t do it right,’ or this, that and the other,” he said.
Readnower had not received any feedback from employees because they had not been shown the presentation yet. However, she did receive feedback from employees about how the Johanson Group collected information about different job descriptions. She said employees appreciated being asked about their jobs and what they do.
“They liked that process because they were involved. Their jobs have evolved over the years and that (new duties they have taken on) wasn’t part of their job descriptions. And now I feel like, with the new revised job descriptions, that the employees feel like most of … the main areas were addressed,” Readnower said.
Magistrate Michael Mueller asked Johanson how his team calculated the different rates for each pay grade and if an applicant’s years of experience factored into it. Johanson said the minimum amount of education and experience required is usually listed in a job description, but if an applicant exceeds those requirements, they will sometimes be hired at a higher rate.
The court voted unanimously to receive the study.
In other business,
The court heard and voted to unanimously receive the 2022-2023 proposed jail budget from Jailer Jake Banta. This included an increase of $252,220 over the 2021-2022 budget.
Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock presented an overview for the 2022 elections, which included important dates for both the primary and general elections, as well as voting locations and rules for absentee ballots. More information can be found at https://franklin.countyclerk.us/elections/.
Melanie VanHouten presented an update on the Josephine Sculpture Park and Arts Downtown. She gave a list of the upcoming artists in residence at the sculpture park, as well as an update on the mural painted on the side of the Broadway Clay building downtown.
The court voted unanimously to approve the receipt of reports for the 2022-2023 plan of work, 2022-2023 annual budget, district update and dead animal program from the Franklin County Conservation District. Chairman Bruce Quarles said that if revenue exceeds the coming year’s expenses, the district will use those funds to help Franklin County farmers by purchasing additional equipment to better serve the agricultural community.
The Kentucky Capital Development Corp.’s 2022-2023 budget was accepted unanimously.
The Franklin County Fire Department requested authorization to place an order for three brush trucks for the coming fiscal year. Chief Brian Brewer said the new trucks were needed because the old ones were 21 years old and had been retired due to rust in the frame. The request was unanimously approved.
County Treasurer Susan Laurenson requested authorization to adopt a new reporting option for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Magistrate J.W. Blackburn asked whether this would change how the money could be spent, to which Laurenson said it would not. The request was approved 7-0.
A street light and utility pole were requested for the intersection of King Lane and Pea Ridge Road. It was approved 7-0.
The county’s part-time building inspector position was unanimously approved to be converted to a temporary full-time position in order to help the city with its building inspection needs. The position would receive a pay increase, which would help pay for benefits. Mueller asked what would happen to the position if the nine-month agreement was ended prematurely, to which Franklin County Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt said the matter would come back before the fiscal court.
The fiscal court unanimously approved to sponsor an Easter event at Lakeview Park on April 16.
Following the resignation of Ashley Morgan-Kennedy from the Frankfort/Franklin County Board of Zoning Adjustments, Lauren Coltrane was nominated to be appointed to the board. She was approved 7-0.
