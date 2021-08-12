Fiscal Court screenshot - Aug. 12

Though it was a first reading for the zoning change, and no vote for or against takes place until the second reading, a proposed zoning change to allow an RV park on Jones Lane in Southwestern Franklin County faced a lot of criticism at Franklin County Fiscal Court’s Thursday meeting.

The property in question is located at 505 Jones Lane. Owners Ryan and Nichole Turner requested to change the zoning of their 10-acre lot there from rural residential (RR) to agricultural (AG) in order to allow for the creation of a 99-space RV park. Franklin County Planning & Zoning Director Robert Hewitt said that the park would not be intended primarily for short-term stays.

At a public hearing held by the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission, residents aired out their concerns, particularly about the traffic impact on nearby residential areas and the road’s ability to withstand large vehicular traffic. After two meetings of a public hearing on the matter, the commission voted unanimously to approve the zone change.

On Thursday, however, a lion’s share of magistrates voiced serious concerns about the rezoning. 

Franklin County Planning & Zoning Director, as well as Road Department Superintendent Jon Mitchell, said that several county agencies had viewed the road and considered the zone change appropriate.

“We looked at the road,” Mitchell said. “On average, it’s going to run within our standards of 18 feet. I wouldn’t think it would be constant traffic, and there’s room to move around there. I don’t see that much of an issue with it, really.”

Magistrate Scotty Tracy said he was worried at the width of the road, and how two RVs passing each other might fare with only 18 feet of asphalt to share.

“The maybes and the ‘should bes, that all comes back to bite us,” Tracy said. “The traffic concerns me.”

Magistrate Marti Booth echoed those same concerns, adding that she had heard of citizens being unable to adequately say their piece due to the procedure of planning commission meetings.

“It is a narrow road in my opinion, and it would cause traffic problems… It’s a problem for the residents of that street. To my information, people attended the planning and zoning hearing and were confused about the procedure.”

Hewitt said that he did not recall any person being denied comment at the planning commission meeting.

Magistrates Michael Mueller, Sherry Sebastian and J.W. Blackburn also raised some concerns about the prudence of the zoning change.

Sebastian raised a question of whether or not the property had adequate water supply, to which Hewitt responded that he believed it did.

At Sebastian’s request, the court decided at its voting meeting to ask for a full transcript of the public hearing, and then decide at its September meeting whether or not to go ahead and vote one way or the other on the zoning change or ask for a public hearing.

The last public hearing held by the fiscal court regarding a zoning change took place last summer, when it narrowly denied a zoning change on Duncan Road for a once-historic property to change from agricultural to industrial use.

