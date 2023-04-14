On its surface, the item listed under the heading "other business" on the Franklin County Fiscal Court's meeting agenda seemed out of place. 

A single bullet point: Road trip.

Franklin County Judge-Executive Michael Mueller speaks to a member of the county road crew while on assessing road conditions throughout the county. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
Judge Mueller, left, Fourth District Magistrate Scotty Tracey, center and Second District Magistrate J.W. Blackburn look on as Franklin County Road crews work to repair and replace drainage pipes in the Huntington neighborhood. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

