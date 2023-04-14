On its surface, the item listed under the heading "other business" on the Franklin County Fiscal Court's meeting agenda seemed out of place.
A single bullet point: Road trip.
What could that mean?
Given the absolutely gorgeous spring weather on Wednesday, one might have thought that Judge-Executive Michael Mueller had planned a boondoggle for the fiscal court magistrates and staffers. A chance to escape from the old building on West Main Street and put county business behind for a few hours.
However, nice the weather might have been, a fun getaway was not the objective of the road trip.
"The purpose of the road trip is to really get an evaluation of the roads and bridges around Franklin County," Mueller told the court before recessing so that the magistrates could meet at the Capital City Activity Center to load on to a bus that would take them through all six Franklin County Magisterial Districts.
Mueller concluded, "It is important for us to be together and not make any decisions. This is just for educational purposes. I think that it is important that we all see the issues in our individual districts so that at the end of the day when we can prioritize what needs to be done, everybody will understand that maybe your roads are not the worst."
Mueller said that this is the first time fiscal court had been able to take a road trip since the COVID-19 pandemic and before the shutdown, they used to assess the county roads as a group twice a year.
In addition to the judge-executive and magistrates, County Attorney Max Comley and Road Department Assistant Superintendent Stephen Hockensmith were both along for the ride.
The tour started in the 1st District on Big Eddy Road and went through 5th, 6th, 2nd, 3rd and 4th districts in that order over the course of three hours.
As the bus passed through each district, the respective magistrate would act as tour guide and directed the driver through some of the most beautiful views that Franklin County has to offer, all the while pointing out the crumbling county- and state-owned roads.
When the group got off the bus at 3 p.m., the general consensus was that the afternoon had been well spent and that state and county roads all over the county need improvement sooner rather than later.
1st District Magistrate Sherry Sebastian told The State Journal that the trip would be especially helpful to those new to the court.
"In a previous term, where we might have taken eight trips, we only took one, so there were missed opportunities for us to go as a group," Sebastian stated. "This helps us inform future decision making. What we will do with the information we saw today is sit down and try to prioritize based on the information we took in today."
