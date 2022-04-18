Fiscal Court Budget Session 4/13

The Franklin County Fiscal Court held their first budget work session on Wednesday. No decisions were made at the meeting as it was strictly for each department to present their budgets to the court. 

The budgets presented to the court were for the Franklin County Fire Department, the Franklin County Road Department, the Local Government Economic Assistance (LGEA) fund and the county’s special and capital projects funds. 

The Franklin County Fire Department’s requested budget for 2022-2023 was $6,127,928, an increase of $509,901 from the 2021-2022 budget. Reasons for the increase in budget include pay increases for firefighters and administrative staff, rising diesel fuel costs and the department requesting and purchasing new brush trucks. 

Fire Chief Brian Brewer requested $10,000 more than the previous budget due to the increased cost of diesel fuel. 

“With diesel fuel at or above $5 a gallon, and these trucks are big trucks. They don’t get great mileage to start with. So we are anticipating a need to increase this line,” he said. 

The road department requested $3,001,969, an increase of $130,494 over the 2021-2022 budget. This includes a 2% cost of living increase and 3% overtime pay increase for the department’s road supervisor, road administration and road workers. 

Road Department Superintendent Jon Mitchell also asked for $68,750 more for salt and deicing materials for the 2022-2023 budget. Salt, like other goods, became scarce during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, it became more expensive and more difficult to find, Mitchell explained. 

“Of course we all were aware salt got very scarce, and it’s still kind of scarce, from what I’m hearing. I finally did get in our remainder of the order that we placed in January. That was this week, the day before yesterday, I think,” Mitchell said. 

Mitchell said he is currently “busting at the seams” from the salt he has now. He estimates the department has about 1,700 pounds of road salt.

When the fiscal court took a look at the LGEA fund, county treasurer Susan Laurenson pointed out that the expected revenue from mineral tax receipts would be lower than expected. This followed a trend starting in 2020, where the expected revenue went from $126,651.67 in 2020, to $87,570.51 in 2021. 

The current 2022 income has been $79,258.95, while the budgeted amount was $145,403. 2022-2023’s budget is set at $101,000, which is a difference of $44,403 from the current year’s budget. Laurenson suggested using part of the previous year’s surplus, which was $124,000, to make up the difference. 

In reviewing special projects fund, a line item for an “Indoor Aquatics Center” was present. Laurenson explained that, following the court’s previous commitment to help fund the Juniper Hill Aquatic Center, there was a surplus of $120,000. 

Judge-Executive Huston Wells said he proposed using the surplus, as well as allocating $880,000 from the general fund, to pledge $1 million for a new aquatics center. Magistrate Scotty Tracy suggested the county pledge more. 

“I was hoping that you would say that,” Wells said. 

“Absolutely,” said Tracy. “I’m all for it. Let’s look at it and try to figure it out.”

While no further funds were pledged for the project, with other magistrates citing the other budgets yet to come before the court, the magistrates were happy that the option to pledge more money was still on the table. 

“Politics is playin’ good now, baby!” exclaimed Wells. 

The next budget work session will be on April 26 from 5-7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription