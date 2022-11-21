A crowd of almost 100 people packed into the former Duckers Lake Golf Resort clubhouse on Sunday afternoon to discuss the future of the links after it was purchased by Franklin County in October.
"This is an opportunity that you don't always get, especially from a government standpoint of shaping the future," Judge-Executive Huston Wells said to the assembled crowd. "We are very fortunate and very thankful that all of you are here today and as part of this process we can all move forward together."
The semi-private 18-hole course in the county's 2nd District was originally developed in 1995 by real estate builder William "Bill" Pulliam III. Along with the course, he also built up several housing developments such as The Village at Duckers Lake, Buena Vista Estates and The Condos at Duckers.
Whitaker Bank acquired the property in 2015 who leased it to Lexington-based Man O' War Golf. It remained open until 2017 and has been shutdown ever since.
The county purchased the 130-acre property from the bank for $850,000 which is quite a deal when compared to its listed value of $1.35 million on Franklin County PVA website.
For comparison Wells noted to the crowd that when the county bought Lakeview Park in 1992, which is also around 130 acres, it cost $1.2 million.
He also reiterated during the meeting that the event was the start of a long discussion on what to do with the park.
"What we're going to do today is start the process," Wells stated. "The process is going to be your voices, your thoughts, your ideas."
After his initial speech, Wells took comments and questions from the crowd. Many of those who spoke owned houses surrounding the links. They noted that whatever happens to the property, they wanted to make sure it was well maintained.
In the years since the course ceased operations, many of the surrounding homeowners have either been mowing the holes directly adjacent to their properties or pooling money and paying someone for its upkeep.
"Thankfully everyone on our side of the street, for the last two or three years, we've been paying Carl Smither, the guy who works out of the maintenance shed, to mow number 18," said resident Scott Shannon. "I know that the folks that live on the other side of the street, they pay him to mow number eight and nine. It is amazing to see when you go around this whole golf course to see how good of shape it really is in."
Some of the ideas for what to do with the property, consisted of reopening the links as an 18-hole course, making it a multi-use recreation area, complete with trails for biking and running and disc golf.
3rd District Magistrate and Judge-Executive-elect Michael Mueller said that he is excited that the county purchased the property but that there were several items that needed to be attended to before a final decision on the Duckers Lake property was reached.
"The meeting was a little premature, I feel," said Mueller, who was in attendance. "The park committee needs to sit down and get Lakeview Park moving. We are in the final stages of negotiating a contractor for the design build part of Lakeview and once we get that paper signed, we can start looking at this. With a new court too. Here we are with only a month left of this fiscal court. So there is not a whole lot going on right now."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.