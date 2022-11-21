DSC_9465.JPG

The view from the green on the 18th hole at Duckers Lake Golf Resort.  (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

A crowd of almost 100 people packed into the former Duckers Lake Golf Resort clubhouse on Sunday afternoon to discuss the future of the links after it was purchased by Franklin County in October. 

"This is an opportunity that you don't always get, especially from a government standpoint of shaping the future," Judge-Executive Huston Wells said to the assembled crowd. "We are very fortunate and very thankful that all of you are here today and as part of this process we can all move forward together."

Duckers Lake Golf Resort clubhouse. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
Judge-Executive Huston Wells addresses the crowd at the Duckers Lake Golf Resort clubhouse. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

