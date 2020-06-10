For seven hours, the Franklin County Fiscal Court heard testimony during a public evidentiary hearing from supporters and opponents of a rezoning ordinance for the former site of the historic Blanton-Crutcher Farm on Tuesday.
Shortly before midnight, after hearing testimony from the owner of 690 Duncan Road property, his lawyer, county Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt, neighbors and more, the court realized the remainder of the meeting would have to take place at the June 19 fiscal court meeting.
More than 30 written submissions for public comment still need to be read and entered into the record.
The fiscal court will vote on the rezoning of the Duncan Road property from agricultural to industrial on June 30.
In February, the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission board voted 5-2 to recommend the property be rezoned to industrial after a five-hour public hearing.
Tierney Storage, which is owned by Winchester developer Ron Tierney, purchased the Duncan Road property last summer. The 85-acre property is located near Interstate 64 at Versailles Road and Industrial Park #3. A majority of the property lies in Franklin County while a smaller portion of the land crosses the county line into Woodford County.
After Tierney bought the farm, he demolished an old farmhouse and requested the property be rezoned from agricultural to industrial. Both actions have been met with much criticism from surrounding property owners and historic preservationists.
A first reading of the ordinance was originally scheduled for March 26, but that was delayed due to COVID-19.
During a first reading of the ordinance on April 30, Magistrate J.W. Blackburn made a motion for the court to have a public hearing before voting on the rezoning ordinance. The property is in Blackburn’s district.
Prior to Tuesday’s hearing, magistrates received hundreds of pages of documents, findings of fact and the transcript of the planning and zoning public hearing held earlier this year to review.
Hewitt went over some of the highlights of those documents on Tuesday, where he shared the property is not in a flood zone and that for 19 years the property has been designated for future industrial development.
When asked about the demolished farmhouse, Tierney said he had the building evaluated and it was determined to be beyond repair due to a significant amount of mold and water damage.
Magistrate Marti Booth raised concern as to whether or not Tierney can be trusted to be a good steward of the land. In the documents the magistrates received before the hearing, Tierney’s critics accuse him of doing a significant amount of work on the property without a permit, desecrating a grave and more.
Several magistrates also expressed concerns about water retention and runoff on the property.
When given the opportunity to speak, Kentucky Capital Development Corp. President/CEO Terri Bradshaw shared that over the last several years, Tierney has purchased $20 million worth of property in Franklin County and he currently pays $160,000 in property taxes.
“I don’t want us to forget as we are trying to take care of the other property owners in our community, Mr. Tierney is also a property owner and taxpayer in our community,” Bradshaw said.
According to Bradshaw, Tierney’s buildings have generated hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in investments in Franklin County to date.
In advocating for a new industrial park, Bradshaw said the three current industrial parks in Franklin County generate $1.2 million in property tax revenue and $1 million in occupational tax revenue to the county each year. Bradshaw, on behalf of KCDC, is in support of the rezoning ordinance.
Carmen Inman, president and CEO of the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce, also spoke in support of the rezoning.
“We have to look at what we’re doing to be competitive in today’s economy, Franklin County,” Inman said. “We have to be proactive instead of reactive to issues if we want to invest in our future.”
In a Google Drive file containing the letters submitted for the public hearing, nearly 10 letters were submitted in support of the rezoning.
However, nearly 30 letters either against the rezoning and/or expressing concern about the rezoning were submitted for the public hearing. One of the letters is from Castle and Key Distillery.
One major concern of the distillery is that development of the Duncan Road property will increase the amount of water runoff that could potentially flood the distillery.
“Castle and Key is now an operating distillery, warehousing facility and tourism venue,” the letter reads. “Any potential for flooding of this facility puts its business operation in grave jeopardy.”
Woodford County Judge-Executive James Kay also submitted a letter, expressing his concerns about traffic safety, water drainage and runoff and pollution.
Three members of the Goddard family, whose property is adjacent to the Duncan Road property, also spoke against the rezoning.
Tom and Susan Goddard and their adult son, Evan Goddard, and his wife and children live in two separate homes on the same farm on Duncan Road. The Goddards’ farm is an organic farm. If the property is rezoned from agricultural to industrial, the Goddards worry about their property’s value falling. They are also concerned about environmental impacts of the development and how it might jeopardize their health and the organic status of their farm.
Evan Goddard said since Tierney is “already treating the property as if it's been rezoned,” he’s had to spend thousands of dollars in planting new trees that will grow to be a visual and sound buffer.
In April, the Division for Air Quality through the state Department of Environmental Protection within the Energy and Environment Cabinet issued Tierney a notice of violation in relation to two illegal burn piles located on the property.
According to the notice of violation, house debris, bricks, shingles and a portion of a radiator were among the items found between two burn piles on the property. All of those items are prohibited for open burning in Kentucky.
Tierney told The State Journal he was unaware of Kentucky’s burn laws and had since property cleaned up and disposed of the debris in accordance with the state’s requirements.
On Tuesday, Susan Goddard shared how the smoke from the two burn piles resulted in a trip to the emergency room where she was treated for smoke inhalation. She said the incident also increased her risk of contracting COVID-19.
Strobo Barkley PLLC, an environmental law firm representing the Duncan Road-Hilltop Meadows Association, also submitted a letter and spoke at the public hearing on behalf of the neighborhood association at the hearing. The Goddards are part of the neighborhood association.
At the end of the hearing, Magistrate Lambert Moore said he wasn’t convinced that developing the land would lead to more water runoff issues. In fact, he thinks it might improve the situation.
Earlier in the evening, Blackburn said the Duncan Road area did not experience any flooding until the development of Industrial Park #3 more than a decade ago.
The court has until July 13 to vote on the ordinance. If it fails to vote, the planning commission’s recommendation will stand, Hewitt said in April.
