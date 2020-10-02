The Franklin County Fiscal Court reached a compromise on the matter of its inter-local agreement with the City of Frankfort to share a county/city electrical inspector.
Several magistrates voiced concerns, both on Thursday and in past meetings, with the prior agreement. A recently updated version of that agreement — with new terms, fees and permit scheduling, among other changes — was on the table for a five-year extension.
Magistrate Scotty Tracy had raised the possibility of the city using a contractor instead of a payrolled employee to carry out electrical inspection duties, pointing to surrounding counties going that route.
In a previous meeting, while discussing a raise for the current employee in the post, Magistrate J.W. Blackburn expressed frustration about being in a potentially unfair deal with the city and pushed for many of the recent amendments to the agreement.
Magistrate Sherry Sebastian initially lobbied for the agreement to last just one year, saying that she was concerned about binding a future court to the agreement. Later, she suggested making it two years upon hearing strong support for a five-year plan from Judge-Executive Huston Wells and Magistrate Lambert Moore.
In the end, all members of the court voted Thursday for a two-year version of the interlocal agreement, though Wells and Moore expressed misgivings on the shorter length. And last on the agenda was the hiring of an inspector to carry out that role: Frankfort resident Marty Antle.
“Today is an example of the city and the county working together to help all of those people that help make the community grow,” Wells said “… I hope that doesn’t change from hiring somebody to contracting it out because that would be disastrous.”
Blackburn appeared to agree with both the two-year and five-year proposals.
“I think we’ve been working towards a more equitable contract that’s going to benefit the entire community,” Blackburn said. “I’m good with it.”
The item most vigorously discussed at Thursday’s meeting was the matter of approving a health insurance provider for the county in 2021.
Sebastian brought up the possibility of the county looking into the rates that the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) could provide.
That sparked a long back-and-forth between magistrates, Wells and county employees about the merits of the county’s current health insurance provider, Humana.
Human Resources Director Betty Jo Readnower cited the timing of looking at a new option as her primary cause for concern. With deadlines for registration fast approaching, she said that such a change now would be too abrupt.
“I’m more than happy to take a look at this next year,” Readnower said. “… Our employees don’t want to be changing insurers at this time. I know that; we can ask them.”
The court discussed the matter for over 40 minutes, not coming to consensus.
Come voting time, the court approved Humana in a vote of 6-1, with Tracy the lone dissenting vote.
“I think we owe it to the people of Franklin County and the employees of Franklin County to look into what KACo can offer,” Tracy said.
Sebastian, who brought up KACo in the first place, voted “yes” on renewing the Humana contract. She said that she acknowledges the strong support by staff for staying with Humana.
“I think my efforts have been to seek out the best rates, but equally important is seeking out the best level of coverage,” Sebastian said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.