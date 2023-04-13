The Franklin County Fiscal Court emerged from a closed session Wednesday and unanimously voted to approve the issuance of industrial building revenue bonds for up to $50 million to the Frankfort-based automotive parts manufacturer, Montaplast of North America.
Industrial Revenue Bonds (IRB) are issued by state and local governments in Kentucky to help finance industrial buildings and projects. Bond funds may also be used to finance the total project costs, including engineering, site preparation, machinery and equipment.
According to the pilot agreement signed by Judge-Executive Michael Mueller, the bonds issued by Franklin County will go towards defraying the costs of acquiring, constructing, equipping and operating the expansion of the Montaplast's industrial facility located off of Versailles Road on Hoover Boulevard.
In an interview, Mueller told The State Journal that representatives from Montaplast approached the county about the possibility of an IRB.
"We are super excited that Montaplast reached out to us," the judge stated. "We are working with them, the state and the governor to do a huge economic development expansion of both new equipment and new employees."
While the discussion leading up to the vote was closed to the public, according to the pilot agreement, the fiscal court gave nine determinations and findings, several of them pointing to the potential for the county's economic growth.
"The acquisition and expansion of the facility on the facility site and the funding of the project creates long-term economic growth, will encourage the expansion of industry and commerce within the county, in accordance with the public policy of the state for economic development, create news jobs, retains existing jobs, relieves conditions of unemployment and promotes economic development within the state and county," according to the finding labeled "E."
Another finding states that the facility expansion would not take place without the bonds issued by the county.
Before voting in favor of the bonds several magistrates noted that the move to help the company expand goes a long way to show Franklin County's commitment to supporting local industry.
"I think this fiscal court has put a stake in the ground that we are about increasing jobs in our community," 1st District Magistrate Sherry Sebastian stated. "We are doing things to retain and assist our existing industry around here and I am happy to vote yes."
4th District Magistrate Scotty Tracey noted, "I want to say, judge, congratulations and good job on the economic development retention and expansion project, an employer of 800-plus employees and a commitment to grow in Franklin County"
Montaplast, which is headquartered in Morsbach, Germany, got its start in 1959 as a producer of household goods. In 1992 it set up shop in Frankfort on Hoover Boulevard. Per the company's LinkedIn page, the facility produces plastic automotive parts such as air intake manifolds, automotive interiors and injection molding.
In a press release sent to the newspaper on Thursday afternoon, the company's Senior Vice President Oliver Dahl said Montaplast is grateful to the county and excited to explore future opportunities.
"Montaplast is considering an opportunity to further invest in our local operations and we appreciate county Judge-Executive Michael Mueller and the entire Franklin County Fiscal Court supporting us through this process. Montaplast has a proud history in Franklin County and with the partnership of the judge and fiscal court. We look forward to exploring the potential of expanding our operations in the community."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.