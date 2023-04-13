The Franklin County Fiscal Court emerged from a closed session Wednesday and unanimously voted to approve the issuance of industrial building revenue bonds for up to $50 million to the Frankfort-based automotive parts manufacturer, Montaplast of North America.

Industrial Revenue Bonds (IRB) are issued by state and local governments in Kentucky to help finance industrial buildings and projects. Bond funds may also be used to finance the total project costs, including engineering, site preparation, machinery and equipment. 

