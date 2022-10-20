The Franklin County Fiscal Court took time during its regular meeting on Oct. 14 to call attention to the fact that October is domestic violence awareness month.

Judge-Executive Huston Wells read a proclamation that detailed some alarming national statistics regarding domestic abuse. 

DSC_9083.JPG

Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells, right, presents Skye Hanson, center, the county's crime victim advocate and Kelly Dykus, the executive director of the Sunshine Center with a county proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription