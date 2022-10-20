Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells, right, presents Skye Hanson, center, the county's crime victim advocate and Kelly Dykus, the executive director of the Sunshine Center with a county proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
The Franklin County Fiscal Court took time during its regular meeting on Oct. 14 to call attention to the fact that October is domestic violence awareness month.
Judge-Executive Huston Wells read a proclamation that detailed some alarming national statistics regarding domestic abuse.
"Whereas domestic violence is a serious crime that affects people of all races, ages, gender, sexual orientations and income levels," Wells read. "And whereas domestic violence is widespread. On average nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States which equates to more than 10 million men and women per year."
The proclamation went on to note that one in 15 children experiences domestic violence and 90% of those kids are witness domestic violence between adults.
The proclamation concludes by noting that domestic violence is a problem that costs the nation billions of dollars on an annual basis in medical expenses, police, court costs, shelters and foster care.
"Only a coordinated community effort will put an stop to this heinous crime," the proclamation concluded.
Wells then presented the proclamation to Skye Hanson, the county's crime victim advocate, and Kelly Dykus, the executive director of the Sunshine Center.
Hanson then gave a presentation to the court about what to do to help someone who is trapped in an abusive relationship.
Hanson noted that it was important to keep in mind that not all domestic violence is physical.
"You may not see that there are any bruises or bumps or breaks on that person," Hanson stated. "Sometimes the most common things are control. Different forms of control are isolation, economic abuse, manipulation and threats."
She also encourages people to stay in touch with the person and to remind the victim how important they are.
Hanson listed a few tools one can use to help a friend in need.
Stay in touch with them.
A text or phone call can be a simple but powerful way to help.
Ask them what they need.
There are a lot of barriers to leaving a violent relationship.
Do not underestimate the power of your relationship with them.
Knowing they have your unconditional support, love and help can save their life.
