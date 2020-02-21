Melodye Park 2.jpg
Buy Now

This sign at 117 Admiral Avenue near the remains of Melodye Park along the Kentucky River in South Frankfort raises awareness of invasive plants growing in the area. The wintercreeper vine can be seen growing on the tree behind the sign. (Jordan Hensley/State Journal)

Before adjourning its meeting Friday, the Franklin County Fiscal Court took a field trip to the old site of Melodye Park. 

There, they heard from local conservation groups and Chris Schimmoeller with Remove Invasives Partnership of Franklin County about invasive plants along the Kentucky River near the park and across the county. 

Schimmoeller said wintercreeper, bush honeysuckle and Japanese knotweed are just three of the invasive plant species plaguing the area. 

The old site of Melodye Park is covered in these plants. 

Melodye Park was built in the late 1930s by Louis Horwitz for his daughter Melodye. 

Back then, Melodye Park spanned nine acres from Admiral Landing to Todd Street/Old Lawrenceburg Road. 

Now, there are few reminders of what the park used to be. 

In November, the Remove Invasives Partnership, volunteers and owners of properties near the park worked to remove some of the plants. 

Schimmoeller said these invasive species are killing trees and causing erosion, which is harmful to the Kentucky River. 

The goal of meeting with the county board was to raise awareness of the issue and how it impacts the entire county, not just the old site of Melodye Park. 

Melodye Park 1.jpg
Buy Now

Chris Schimmoeller, far left, with Remove Invasives Partnership shows Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells, Magistrates Michael Mueller, Scott Tracy, J.W. Blackburn and Lambert Moore and Deputy Judge-Executive Tambra Harrod various invasive species harming trees and the Kentucky River near the remains of Melodye Park off Admirals Landing on Friday. (Jordan Hensley/The State Journal)

She also hopes that the city, county, conservation groups and others can come together to combat the issue. 

Schimmoeller said these plants are found all over Frankfort, naming Wilkinson Boulevard and the Tanglewood neighborhood as two examples. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription