In an effort to modernize maps of Franklin County's voting precincts ahead of the May 2023 reapportionment, County Clerk Jeff Hancock presented the fiscal court with the possibility of using the latest mapping technologies to get an accurate headcount in each district.

Simply put, a reapportionment is a recount of the people within a certain voting precinct. Not to be confused with redistricting, which is a redrawing of the map.

"What we are tasked with at the county level is a reapportionment," Hancock told the court at its regular meeting on June 30. "We are making sure that [the magistrates] all have equal representation."

He went on to explain that reapportionment protects the county against unequal representation.  

As per state law, all counties in Kentucky must conduct a reapportionment after the U.S. Census is taken. Hancock told the magistrates that in addition to the reapportionment, the county needed to overhaul the map in order to get the most accurate count.

"In 2010 this process was done with what is called census blocks," Hancock said. "You took census blocks, which are square, and made them fit into your precinct bases and you took those precinct bases which should be equal and contiguous. It never stops, its a contiguous circle. And you fit these blocks in without breaking the blocks into your precincts." 

Hancock went on to say that in the 12 years since the last reapportionment, technology has come a long way. He then presented the fiscal court with a draft contract from Bluegrass Area Development District (BADD), which is a company that assists 15 counties in central Kentucky with mapping needs. 

Hancock said that BADD's mapping technology would use the U.S. Census results and drop them accurately into a district map.

"Every magistrate in here will have within 1% of the exact same number of voters, from the day of the census completion" Hancock noted. 

The cost of the mapping software comes to $7,000 according to the proposal. Currently it is not in the county's budget and would need a budget line item transfer.

Franklin County Director of Planning and Zoning Robert Hewitt concurred with Hancock's assessment of the technology. 

"The services that the Bluegrass [Area Development District] would provide, the technical service, it could be done by staff, but I don't have enough staff and it's a very dedicated project," Hewitt told the court. "So outsourcing this would be my recommendation."

He went on to say that the end product would be accurate digital maps that could be provided to voters and candidates electronically as opposed to the two original maps that are glued to boards in the judge-executive's office and county clerk's office respectively. 

The final contract will be up for approval at the July 22 fiscal court meeting. If approved, BADD would begin working on the maps once a reapportionment board is nominated and approved in May 2023. 

