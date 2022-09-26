During Friday's meeting, the Franklin County Fiscal Court considered two matters regarding the establishment of a county sports commission.
The first item on the agenda was whether or not the county should enter into a professional services agreement with Hitchcock Design Group.
According to Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt, the agreement allows for Hitchcock to assist Franklin County with establishing the sports commission.
The purpose of the commission, once formed, would be to find revenue streams that will fund the construction of a multi-sport complex in Lakeview Park.
Hewitt told the court that Hitchcock had been the only company to respond to the county's request for proposal.
He said that the park committee, a sub-committee of the fiscal court, and County Attorney Rick Sparks met with the design firm to discuss specific services that would be rendered by Hitchcock.
"They are going to research the statutes, because the KRS [Kentucky Revised Statutes] does provide for the creation of a sports commission," Hewitt told the magistrates. "They will discuss with the fiscal court as well as with the county attorney and review the statutes. They will ask what format does the court want to establish this commission in and how are they going to make it up — i.e. the number of appointments, the draft ordinances that need to be adopted, the responsibilities of each party."
According to the agenda abstract, the financial impact of of the agreement is a $27,000 design fee.
The court voted in favor of the agreement 5-2 with Magistrates Marti Booth and Lambert Moore voting against it.
The second agenda item in relation to the commission was an authorization to advertise a request for proposal for design-build services relating to the Lakeview Park master plan improvements.
"Design-build is an alternative method for procuring both architectural and design services, but it comes as a single service," Hewitt said.
Hewitt said that in the past the court has gone a more traditional route by hiring an architect, followed by a general contractor and then a construction manager. A design-build puts all those services under one contract, thus streamlining the entire process.
Hewitt said, "... if a design-build firm is approved by the fiscal court, then they can work with the newly established sports commission so that all parties are talking and on the ground at the same time as this project moves forward."
At the end of Hewitt's briefing, Magistrate Michael Mueller, who is on the parks committee along with Judge-Executive Huston Wells and Magistrate Scotty Tracey, said that these were exciting steps for the court to be taking.
"This is a big deal," Mueller noted. "This is what we have been talking about for a couple years and I want the community to know that this is not just another plan on the shelf. We are committed to our parks and we are ready to jump into it."
The court approved the RFP advertisement, with a price tag not to exceed $800, 6-1. Booth was the only magistrate to vote against the measure.
