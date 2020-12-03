The Franklin County Fiscal Court voted unanimously Thursday to provide additional leave to county employees affected by the COVID-19 virus.
The provision adds 40 hours of leave time, specifically to employees who have exhausted, or may exhaust, the leave hours provided by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA).
Judge-Executive Huston Wells said that three county employees currently have COVID-19 and that the county is taking extra precautions to limit the spread of the virus. County staff also mentioned that 12 employees since the pandemic began in March have made use of leave provided by FFCRA.
Magistrate Michael Mueller approved of the measure, and in trying to further address the economic effects of the pandemic suggested the court look into a voucher program.
"I’d like to thank all the employees of Franklin County. I know they’re going through some tough times," Mueller said. "I’m also excited maybe sometime next week to talk about a community voucher program for the citizens and some of the businesses in Franklin County."
Such a voucher program has been utilized by the City of Midway in Woodford County, and has been suggested by City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge at multiple city meetings.
Other business
The court unanimously voted to approve a resolution asking for more transportation funds from the state.
"Since 2015, due to falling gas prices and reduced fuel tax revenues, state transportation funding dropped nearly $200M per year," the resolution reads. "... in Franklin County, our road funding has decreased from $935,845 in 2015 down to $720,758 this year."
Franklin County Planning & Zoning Director Robert Hewitt provided the court with an update on plans for the old Franklin County Health Department building, which the county agreed to lease to the Simon House.
The agreement includes a provision for the Simon House to eventually buy the building.
Hewitt presented blueprints for the building's two floors and said that construction will take place in two phases.
"Phase 1 is getting the office space usable," Hewitt said. "Phase 2 involves most of the work to be done for residential portion."
