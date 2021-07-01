The Franklin County Fiscal Court unanimously approved a "premium pay" bonus of up to $2,600 to most all county employees.
Full-time public safety employees received the full amount, while that amount was halved for employees in non-public safety roles and with part-time employment.
“Our county employees are essential to how this community thrives,” Blackburn said. “The work they do is more than just a job, it’s about the community. I think it’s the least that we can do.”
Judge-Executive Huston Wells, who is on the ARPA committee along with magistrates Marti Booth and Lambert Moore, agreed.
“I wish we could give you more, but it’s one way to say thank you for all that you’ve done through this horrible time,” Wells said.
Those eligible for the premium pay have to have worked at the county from July 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020, still be employed by the county today, and did not primarily telework during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With benefits, the cost to the county for the pay adds up to around $500,000.
Though all members of fiscal court approved the premium pay, the vote did not take place before questions regarding employee schedules and who would get what bonus took place.
Magistrate Scotty Tracy asked county staff if they felt comfortable with being audited on how the pay was distributed, especially if telework does not count toward the premium pay.
Human Resources Director Betty Jo Readnower said that she did feel comfortable with that possibility, noting that most employees came back to the office on July 1.
Planning & Zoning changes
County Planning & Zoning Director Robert Hewitt presented on several agenda items on Wednesday involving his office.
Two of those items received a first reading — meaning that no votes were taken to approve or disapprove, which comes when a second reading takes place at the following meeting.
One item was to include “reception/assembly halls” as a conditional use in the agricultural and rural residential zoning districts.
The other was for several lots along Heritage Lane and Cardwell Lane to be consolidated into one for the purposes of an applicant wishing to build a home on the consolidated lot. The county currently has a right of way there, as plans were initially to create a cul-de-sac.
Hewitt also presented for the final time on his request to add a new part-time employee. The Fiscal Court OK’d three different employee additions for the current fiscal year which began this week, but an agenda item was needed for
Magistrate Michael Mueller has previously questioned the structure of Hewitt’s office, given that Hewitt himself wears many hats. Hewitt asked for a full-time planner during the budget process, but a compromise was reached for this year’s budget allowing for the part-time position.
Mueller asked if the entire county might better benefit from a full-time engineer instead of another planner.
“I look at the funding for this position and I look at the funding of what we’re paying outside engineering firms, I’m wondering if it might be better if we created a full-time engineer for the county,” Mueller said. “I’m wondering if it might be more efficient for us to have an engineer for the road department and the rest of the county.”
Tracy also asked Hewitt if an engineer would take his office to “the next level.”
Hewitt insisted that what he requested, another planner, would be the most helpful to him and his office. He said he felt the role could attract either a recent graduate or a newly-retired person.
The court ended up voting for the part-time planner at a cost of just over $25,000 a year.
Other business
A proposed change order to the county’s contract got put on hold after magistrates questioned a nearly $10,000 proposed cost to install water valves in the Franklin County Regional Jail. The expense came as a requested addition to Energy Savings Group’s (ESG) $4.8 million contract to perform work that is supposed to extend the jail’s lifespan by 15 to 20 years.
The total project cost would have still been projected at over $4.8 million with the change order, but it would have left only $1,438 in the county’s contingency fund.
“We’re not questioning the need for these valves,” Moore said. “The problem is the price.”
A majority of the court agreed to scrap the agenda item for the change order, asking ESG to check with its subcontractors.
The only non-’yes’ votes of the night came from Moore and Magistrate Sherry Sebastian. The two abstained on a vote to award about $1,500 in flood grant reimbursements from March’s flood to C.C. Moore Co. due to a connection to the company.
The meeting began with a lengthy discussion regarding the Franklin County Health Department’s decision to close its home health agency.
Magistrates expressed concerns about the health department being the only nonprofit home health provider in the region as well as the individuals it served.
FCHD Director Judy Mattingly explained that the health department board did not “make the decision lightly,” and that keeping the home health agency afloat could have meant raising the health board’s tax rate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.