“This has been so impactful, it’s hard to conceive.”

Those words — offered to the Franklin County Fiscal Court by humane society shelter manager Kerry Lowary on Thursday night — were just a few of the thanks and praise given to local officials and the community after the opening of the new shelter facility.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription