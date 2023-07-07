“This has been so impactful, it’s hard to conceive.”
Those words — offered to the Franklin County Fiscal Court by humane society shelter manager Kerry Lowary on Thursday night — were just a few of the thanks and praise given to local officials and the community after the opening of the new shelter facility.
Lowary, who spoke in front of the court seeking approval for permission to apply for a grant that could potentially supplement funding for the shelter’s spay/neuter program, expressed gratitude for the county’s help in supporting the construction of the new shelter facility.
“I have been with Franklin County Humane Society first as a volunteer and then later as a staffer going on 11 years now and shelter manager for six. And in that time, we have, I believe, transformed animal welfare in this community.”
She detailed the shelter’s “All The Cats” initiative, which offers free spay/neuter and vaccination services to any resident of Franklin County. She also announced that in 2022, the shelter performed more than 1,600 spay or neuter procedures for cats, with the vast majority of those being pets in the community, and over 400 as part of the society’s “TNR” (Trap, Neuter, Release) program for feral felines.
Lowary also explained how the shelter is pivoting towards finding homes for animals however possible, through adoption or rescue. In 2015, 362 cats, all feral, were euthanized at the shelter. In 2022 that number dropped to 23, with all but one being a medical necessity. The shelter also has been providing low-cost spay/neuter programs for dogs, and free procedures to dogs deemed pit bull terrier or pit bull terrier mixes for over a decade.
“We know that keeping animals out of the shelter and in their homes saves us money, saves the community money and provides a better overall outcome for cats and dogs,” she told the court.
The humane society received unanimous approval to proceed from the court. The grant, which is administered by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, could potentially add another $1,500 in funding for the spay/neuter program. The shelter will then provide a $1,500 match.
This weekend marks nearly four weeks since staff and volunteers transported animals from the old shelter on Kentucky Avenue to the new facility, and just over three weeks since it opened to the public.
“We have just opened up a $6.5 million facility, the likes of which are nowhere else in the state and very few like this in the country,” Lowary said. “That has happened because Franklin County Humane Society, Franklin County Fiscal Court and the City of Frankfort partnered together to bring this about.
“If this organization, which is tiny, started with a bequest of $287,000 10 years ago, and became a $6.5 million facility, then I know that this community can do the things it needs to do. We worked together, and we dreamed big. Really big. Huge. But we still got it done.”
After also crediting former humane society board president Sam Marcus and current president John Hibbard for their hard work on the project, Lowary tied together the shelter’s mission statement in one sentence, “The best way to serve animals is to serve the people who take care of them and love them.”
