After a contentious past few meetings, the Franklin County Fiscal Court work session and regular meeting came and went without a “no” vote on Friday morning.
The court decided unanimously in favor of Paul Looney to be appointed to the city and county’s joint planning commission. Looney currently works as a project manager at the engineering firm EA Partners Inc., previously served as the deputy secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and has occupied various local posts.
At the fiscal court’s last meeting, Judge-Executive Huston Wells' appointment for the post — which was left vacant by Joyce Honaker in June — drew heavy criticism from members of the court. Wells had appointed banker John Senter to fill the vacancy, a move rejected by the court in a 4-3 vote.
The judge-executive and other members of the court, particularly Magistrates Marti Booth and J.W. Blackburn, traded barbs about that nomination at the past meeting before the “no” vote. Booth and Blackburn both openly advocated for Brent Sweger, who has been involved in several local organizations and was one of two applicants then.
Wells said he selected Looney from four applicants who submitted resumes on time. The nomination drew no open criticisms and very little discussion; it was passed unanimously on Friday.
“All of us have worked with him extensively and know him personally,” Wells said. “He actually was interested a few weeks ago and did not get his information through on time … . I thought his background was excellent for what we need.
Looney served on the Frankfort Independent Schools Board from 2007 to 2016, serving as chair for five of those years.
The joint planning commission, among other duties, helps develop the Frankfort/Franklin County Comprehensive Plan, which, per its latest update in 2016, “acts as a compass directing how the community should grow.” County Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt said at the meeting that the plan will be up for review soon.
Other business by the court on Friday included approval of Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire’s quarterly report, which the court unanimously approved.
Quire said his office had to lay off four part-time employees in part due to the lingering effects of COVID-19 on the economy, but said that low gas prices are helping to keep costs down.
Quire also noted a string of car break-ins, reportedly perpetrated by a group from Shelby County. The break-ins mostly took place in the eastern part of the county, he said.
Magistrate Sherry Sebastian also mentioned that she has heard of several instances of someone in South Frankfort going door-to-door fraudulently claiming to work for the Frankfort Plant Board (FPB).
A recent post on the South Frankfort Neighborhood Association’s Facebook page warned residents of the person in question. According to the association, the person claimed affiliation with a group called “Clear Home,” as well as the FPB.
Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock provided a brief update on Nov. 3 election, saying he still needs to receive guidance from the state to move forward with planning the county’s election system in the COVID-19 era. He said his office currently expects to receive around 10,000 mail-in ballots, 10,000 early in-person votes, and 7,000 votes on Nov. 3.
The court also voted to renew a lease agreement with Buffalo Trace for a county livestock compost facility. County Solid Waste Coordinator Brittany Woodward said that the facility had already processed 3,000 animals.
The court concluded its meeting on Friday with Franklin County Emergency Management Director Tom Russell providing a brief update on the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on the area.
Cases in the county continue to rise, with the latest count reaching 307. Russell also noted the geographic spread of the virus in the county.
“The scary part is the number of different addresses that are on my list, which tells me this is not a confined thing,” Russell said.
Wells closed the session imploring residents to wear a mask in public so that the worldwide, as well as countywide, pandemic might subside.
“This little piece of cloth means we can go back to school, we can probably even have football,” Wells said. “For you and for all of us: wear the mask.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.