The Franklin County Fiscal Court met with representatives from construction and design firms for an update on the Lakeview Park Master Plan on Monday afternoon.
The special meeting was led by Judge-Executive Michael Mueller and included all six magistrates, and Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt, as well as representatives from design-builder Codell Construction Company and Hitchcock Design Group.
The primary objective of the day was to go over the preliminary design services of the massive project that would ultimately bring a multimillion dollar, multi-sport complex to Franklin County.
Once built, the project would add a slew of new baseball, softball and soccer fields, as well as a state-of-the-art indoor facility. All of the aforementioned would be able to host statewide tournaments and encourage a surge of sports tourism in Franklin County.
While the conversation did broach the specific uses and features of the complex, Mueller stressed to those assembled that the county and the hired contractors were still in the very early stages of the process.
According to the design build agreement between Codell and the county, the project is currently in the inventory and analysis phase, which is projected to last through this month. It will be followed by the schematic design phase which should be concluded by March.
The phases include estimates on services, research, analysis and schematic design. They also include surveys of the Lakeview site itself in areas such as wetland delineation, traffic studies, soil samples and geotech studies.
All told, the cost for the initial phases add up to $459,975.
While the final price tag on the complex will not be estimated until after the current phase, members of the fiscal court pointed to similar projects around the commonwealth in counties such as Hardin and McCracken who are allowing for sports tourism to pay a large part of the cost of their respective facilities.
While all the magistrates voiced some kind of support for the project, several of them noted that there was still a lot of work to be done before ground was broken.
1st District Magistrate Sherry Sebastian, noted in an interview with the State Journal, how important these early stages are to the overall success of the project and they will govern what is built where.
She said that based on studies done at Lakeview Park in the early 1990s when it was the Carter Farm that need to be updated.
"We have seen early geologic surveys done of the Carter Farm that we were using when that land was being developed as Lakeview Park," she stated. "There were certain samples done of the area that demonstrated a karst system under a large portion of the property. That is why the golf course lays where it lays, there can't be heavy construction on a portion of that land because of the topography underneath. We have to go back and look. Everything that goes into the ground and under the ground could potentially have exacerbated some of the karst. That is why the drilling and samples are so critical to this project."
While a large part of Monday's meeting focused on the preliminary phase, there was discussion of how the facility was going to be used once it was built.
6th District Magistrate Eric Whisman stated that he wants to make sure that Franklin County residents are able to use the facility. He noted that residents in some localities to use the multi-sport complexes because of scheduled events and tournaments.
"There are many voices saying that the locals in [Elizabethtown] don't get to use the facility like they would like to even though their tax dollars paid for it," Whisman related. "I want to make sure that our park spaces and our investments are strategically done to serve our citizens first and our citizens have been screaming for most of my adult life for some of these amenities."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.