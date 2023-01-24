Lakeview master plan

A copy of the Lakeview Park Master Plan.

The Franklin County Fiscal Court met with representatives from construction and design firms for an update on the Lakeview Park Master Plan on Monday afternoon. 

The special meeting was led by Judge-Executive Michael Mueller and included all six magistrates, and Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt, as well as representatives from design-builder Codell Construction Company and Hitchcock Design Group. 

