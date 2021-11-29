Fiscal court reminds taxpayers of en route bills

The Franklin County Fiscal Court recently heard an update on taxpayer bills, sharing a friendly reminder for viewers to be on the lookout for their bills in the mail and what to do if they have not received them.
County Clerk Jeff Hancock said the bills have already been sent out, but some local residents have experienced a delay in receiving them or have not received anything at all, as noted by 6th District Magistrate Lambert Moore.
“If you’re a taxpayer and you have property, you already know they’re in your mailbox at this point and they’re due,” he said. “This is a bill you split with the state, and you pay half of it and the state pays half.”
Hancock said although it is not mandated in any way to remind taxpayers of when their bills are due, the fiscal court wanted to send out a friendly reminder to locals.
“To Franklin County, if you did not get a bill, it does not mean that you are exempt for the year. It does not mean that we are not sending you one, and it does not mean that Judge-Executive (Huston) Wells paid it for you,” Hancock said jokingly. “It just means we need to get a hold of you, and you can start by calling the PVA (Property Valuation Administrator) and make sure it went to the right address.”
Hancock said if it is something that has occurred for the first time, but an individual has received their bills several times in the past, the postal service has not had a chance to mail it out yet. The bills, regardless, are still due and follow the same protocol as years past.
Wells said there are seven entities on the tax bills locals are receiving, including the state, the county, the schools — Franklin County Schools and/or Frankfort Independent Schools — the county extension office, the library, the health department and the conservation districts.
Wells said for residents who did not get a reassessment, the county portion of the seven entities on their tax bill should be less than the year before.
The fiscal court approved a tax rate of 18.5 cents per $100 of assessed property value around the beginning of September. This dropped taxes for the 18.7 cents tax rate the county had for the previous three years.
“We’re always happy when we can cut taxes, and we’re doing our best to try to do that as opposed to raising them because we understand,” he said. “We move forward just to make sure everybody understands there are seven items on there, and the county is one of the seven. The largest of them, if you look at it and it’s a sticker shock, is the schools. It’s by far the largest entity of the seven.”
According to the PVA website, there is a 2% discount for taxpayers who pay their bills in November.
For December, bills will remain the face amount until Jan. 1, 2022, when a 5% penalty will be added. The penalty will increase to 20% on Feb. 1 until April 15.
The county clerk’s website also reported an updated list of delinquent property taxes for Franklin County on July 13, showing more than 2,500 accounts totaling more than $400,000.
