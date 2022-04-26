The Franklin County Fiscal Court discussed a feasibility study for a sports commission for the proposed multi-use indoor facility at Lakeview Park and approving the fuel recovery fee proposal from Central Kentucky Hauling (CKH) at Friday's meeting.
At the April 11 Franklin County Fiscal Court Park Committee meeting, the idea was brought up to establish a sports authority or sports commission to help figure out how to fund the multi-use facility proposed in the Lakeview Park master plan.
Wells said he had the opportunity to speak with Janna Clark, who managed the design, construction and marketing of the Elizabethtown Sports Park, which opened in July 2012. She provided valuable insight into the best course of action in determining funding for the master plan.
“I ran it across her, what our intent is and what we’re asking for. She quickly said you’re not asking for the right thing. She said you need to ask for a consultant to do a feasibility study of your park, of your new facility. With that feasibility study, then there would be a financial piece to it. The sports authority comes later,” he said.
Magistrate JW Blackburn mentioned that the original contract with Hitchcock Design Group included looking into the feasibility of the project, as well as funding options. He added that it was taken out of the contract, thus leaving the court asking for a feasibility study.
County Attorney Rick Sparks rebuked Blackburn, saying that the previous part of that contract was removed because it was not the correct way to propose a feasibility study for the park’s master plan.
“It wasn’t taken away. It was improperly presented on a matter that couldn’t be considered at a time that it wasn’t appropriate to consider it. This is the way you all should have considered it and you’re doing it exactly the right way now,” Sparks explained.
The unanimous decision was made to change the item on the agenda to reflect that the court would be voting to advertise a request for proposals (RFP) for an economic feasibility study for Lakeview Park, including options for funding and development of a sports and convention center facility.
The court also addressed CKH's proposal for a fuel recovery fee for a third time and pushed a decision to the next court meeting.
Originally, CKH had come to the court with a price-based fuel recovery rate, which would help the trash hauling company recoup costs in the face of current diesel fuel price increases. According to the county's contract, the company is allowed to come and ask the court for help, but this was the first time it had done so.
With a price-based recovery rate, the amount of money paid by the county would rise and fall based on the previous month’s average diesel fuel price, as determined by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Should the average price of diesel fuel drop below $2.92 per gallon, however, the recovery fee would cease.
At the previous fiscal court meeting, magistrates proposed a flat rate increase of $1 per household served, later amended to $1.25 per household served, to the current contract with CKH. It was then suggested that CKH submit another proposal, with the flat rate addendum, to be heard at the fiscal court meeting on Friday.
Solid Waste Coordinator Brittany Woodward estimated the number of houses served by Franklin County and CKH at 9,700, which would result in roughly $12,125 added to each monthly bill, costing approximately $145,500 more per year. CKH Vice President Drew Skaggs put it another way.
“Just so everybody’s aware, at $1.25, that math is easily done. It’s $15 per year, per household,” he said.
However, when confronted with the total number from adding up all of the households, the court became a little apprehensive. This led the court to again consider a recovery rate based on diesel fuel pricing.
The entirety of the court then took to calculating how much money CKH would spend on fuel. Based on information given by Skaggs earlier in the meeting, including the number of trucks CKH runs for Franklin County (four), the trucks’ fuel economy (4.5 miles per gallon) and roughly the total miles traveled by all of the trucks combined (600 miles), the court came up with a number that was roughly half of the price of the proposed static rate.
“Drew, I think we’ve got something on the table that, after calculation and moving your mileage up to 600 miles, based on 4.5 miles per gallon, we’re at $6,000 additional a month,” Wells told Skaggs.
“We just keep moving the goal posts,” Magistrate Lambert Moore, who had proposed the flat fee at the previous fiscal court meeting and then requested more information about diesel fuel costs paid by CKH, said. “At the next meeting we have, we need to make a decision on this and quit kicking it down (the road). We keep asking for different information every time he (Skaggs) brings it, then we want something else.”
After further discussion and a proposal of a $9,000 per month increase instead of the $12,125 per month increase, the court requested Skaggs and CKH come back to the next fiscal court meeting in May with more information, such as how many miles the four trucks travel per month. The court also agreed to implement the recovery fee retroactively to March, and thus pay for fuel from March and April.
Other business
- The fiscal court heard its audit report for the fiscal year 2020-2021. It was a positive report.
- Donald Morse stepped down from the Farmdale Water District board, necessitating an appointment of a new member. In his resignation letter, Morse listed areas in need of attention in relation to how the board is run, such as how it bids for contract services, how it hires and fires employees and managerial oversight. Jon Dailey was unanimously approved as the new appointment.
- A first reading was held for an ordinance approving the execution of a Local Development Area agreement relating to the establishment and implementation of a local development area tax increment financing (TIF) district known as The Paddocks of Frankfort within the City of Frankfort. A second reading will be held at the next meeting.
- County Treasurer Susan Laurenson requested to petition the Kentucky Department of Local Government to give Franklin County an exception to the 65/35 rule, which states that county governments cannot spend more than 65% in any fund budgeted for the first half of the fourth fiscal year. It was approved by a vote of 4-3, with Magistrates Sherry Sebastian, Marti Booth, Moore and Wells voting in favor, and Magistrates Blackburn, Michael Mueller and Scotty Tracy voting against it.
- Due to difficulty finding a new county treasurer, Laurenson agreed to stay her retirement until Oct. 1 in exchange for a prorated salary of $100,500. The court voted unanimously to add the topic to the agenda, but voted 6-1 to approve it. Tracy was the lone dissenting vote.
The next Franklin County fiscal court meeting will be May 11.
