Judge-Executive Huston Wells took part of the fiscal court to task Thursday after it voted 4-3 to reject his nomination for the planning board.
The debate began when Wells said he had nominated John Senter, vice president of Community Trust Bank, to fill Joyce Honaker’s seat because she did not wish to be reappointed. The term on the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission would end June 30, 2024.
Magistrate J.W. Blackburn asked Wells how many applied for the opening seat; Wells said two.
Blackburn only responded, “Hm.”
Magistrate Marti Booth said she wanted to “put a word in” for applicant Brent Sweger. “I know he applied,” she said, and added that he previously served for an organization “that really dovetails with the comprehensive plan” work.
Wells said, “He’s not a nominee. I’m not nominating him.”
“OK, but he’s the best choice,” Booth said.
Wells again stated that applicant was not being nominated, and attempted to move on to the next agenda item. But Magistrate Scotty Tracy said he had a question about the appointment.
Tracy asked Wells what set Senter apart from the other applicant.
Wells said Senter has been asking him “for a long time if he could serve on a board, and when he saw this opening, he sent his application … .”
The judge said he knows Senter very well, and that Magistrate Sherry Sebastian knows him well, too. Both Senter and Sweger are constituents in her district.
“He’s in the banking industry, that’s why I picked him,” Wells said. “He’s been wanting to be either on this board or another board for quite a while.”
The planning commission has been a growing source of tension within the fiscal court, with critics of the Senter appointment having also voted to reject a recent planning commission recommendation to rezone agricultural land on Duncan Road to industrial — a change that supporters say is needed to accommodate industrial growth in the county. The Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce, of which Senter served as chairman in 2019, supported the change.
When it came time for the vote on Senter's appointment, Sebastian made the motion to accept Wells' choice, and Magistrate Lambert Moore seconded it.
Sebastian added that she was happy to have two constituents from her district apply for the opening seat, and thought either one would be a great appointment.
But Blackburn disagreed.
“If you didn’t know either person … only reviewing qualifications, you’ve got a guy who actively served on the comprehensive plan update committee during the last full update; voluntarily served on the planning and zoning committee and board of adjustments; was lead manager/author of the master plan in ’07 and ’16; a lead in the committee that wrote the new zoning category for the redevelopment of downtown; led the effort to reduce parking requirements for commercial uses in Franklin County …,” Blackburn said about applicant Sweger’s background.
“And we have a banker that ‘wants to serve.’ I’m bewildered by this choice. I vote no.”
Magistrate Michael Mueller also offered an explanation before his vote.
“I appreciate John’s willingness, and I know currently he’s on three different boards, which is a lot. So I’m a no.”
“I know we all realize how important board appointments are,” Tracy said before his vote. “I’m concerned if Mr. Senter is appointed, other boards that he currently participates on will be in front of the planning commission, lobbying for zone changes, and in no way …”
Wells interjected that Senter would resign from those other boards.
Tracy continued, “In no way would I want Mr. Senter to be put in an uncomfortable position that could’ve been avoided. No.”
Booth also voted no.
“You know, it’s interesting. You’ve asked people to sign up to be on committees. Two people sign up, I’ve picked one and you voted him down," Wells said. "And that’s pretty sad. That’s hugely sad.”
Blackburn said, “No, it’s not.”
“It’s sad that that’s the way you’re going to do it. Plus, the one that you obviously want already served on (the planning commission),” Wells said. He told the court that it has “gotten after” him for reappointing people in the past, “so I went with somebody that really wanted to be a part of it and you voted him down.”
Wells told the “no” voting members that they have “not sent a very good message to this community: ‘Please apply for a board and we’ll vote you down.’”
Wells voted yes and apologized to Senter “that we have put him through that.”
After the meeting, Wells said the court “has had this philosophy that there’s 50,000 people in our community, and we ought to be able to find people that are new and want to serve on a board.”
Wells said due to that, he’s been very reluctant to reappoint any board members. “I have had several nominees get ‘no’ votes, (because magistrates) say it’s time to bring people on that want to serve.”
Wells said Senter would have been new to the planning board. “He’s a local banker, on the chamber board, Downtown Frankfort Inc. board, very active in the community.”
Wells said that “one of the magistrates commented that he didn’t have a very good resume; because he’s a banker doesn’t mean he’s qualified. Well, we’ve never used a criteria of what qualifies people …”
The judge-executive thinks the issue “became a power struggle,” and that it was “sad to see, because people are going to be reluctant to get on a board when they find out that my fiscal court votes ‘no’ on them, to the point of turning them down.”
Blackburn, who also gave further comment after the meeting, said it was all about experience. He said Sweger served on the planning commission years ago, and wasn’t a reappointment — what the court had been trying to stay away from continually doing in order to get more in the community involved.
“And one, (Senter) is already serving on a couple of boards. The judge said he would quit those other boards. I found that odd,” Blackburn said. “I just wanted the best person for the job. When I saw the applicants, I was confused. Very confusing — why would we pick someone with less qualifications?”
Blackburn said he’d “hate to have someone on the board who has to recuse himself” in the voting process. “When you have someone who has multiple conflicts of interest, makes them less effective of a board member.”
He added, “And if you quit positions to get on that board, that’s suspect. I’m not trying to be controversial .. but that’s how that is.”
In other board appointments, local Realtor Eric Bray was recommended unanimously by the court to fill a seat on the Tax Assessment Appeals Board, with a term ending in December 2023. He will replace Mary Taulbee, who Wells said has served for several terms.
Sebastian stepped up as a recommendation to fill an open seat on the Resource Office for Social Ministries, which the court unanimously approved. The board seat was formerly held by Booth.
Seems obvious from reading this article that Brent Sweger was the best candidate for this board appointment. I have great respect for Mr. Sweger and his experience base and knowledge and believe he would be a great asset to this board.
