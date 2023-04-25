The Franklin County Fiscal Court has found itself under the gun to authorize and approve the issuance of a general obligation bond for up to $10 million.
At the start of a special-called meeting on April 18, Judge-Executive Michael Mueller told the court that the bonding issue that the court voted down in November, in favor of waiting to see if interest rates improved, had an expiration date.
During the November special meeting, the former fiscal court led by former Judge-Executive Huston Wells, voted 4-3 against an ordinance that would allow the county to issue general obligation bonds up to $8 million to finance the construction of a new facility for the county road department as well as the Lakeview Park overhaul.
"What we did not realize until recently is that the previous court, when [Wells] started the process for bonding and put [the bond] in front of us, it started the clock," Mueller told the magistrates and staff during the most recent meeting. "So that bond rating is only good for six months or so."
Those who voted in favor of issuing the bonds in November included Wells and former Magistrates Marti Booth and Lambert Moore.
The magistrates who voted against the ordinance, all remain in office. They include Sherry Sebastian of the 1st District, J.W. Blackburn, 2nd District, Mueller who was then the 3rd District magistrate and Scotty Tracy, 4th District.
Some of the reasons given for voting down the measure included a lack of information regarding the bonds, not knowing the final cost estimate for the road department project and questions regarding future municipal interest rates.
During last week's special-called meeting, the court heard from Gil Johnson, the county's legal counsel on bond matters.
"The judge is right, you are on somewhat of a clock and very hopefully we can get that extended," Johnson told the court. "The clock is with respect to maintaining your AA rating. That is important because it lowers the cost of your capital. So in light of the fact that you have these projects before you, the question is do we go ahead now and issue these bonds and get that process going."
Johnson then proceeded to explain that the court would need to approve and adopt a similar ordinance to the one that was voted down last year.
If the court approves the ordinance after a second reading on May 10, it will then be presented to the Department of Local Government. The DLG will then approve or deny the bonds based on Franklin County's ability to afford the bonds. Johnson added that the county should not have any issues affording the bond, but according to Kentucky statute, the DLG has to approve before things can move forward.
Upon approval, the county's financial advisor will then accept public bids from underwriting firms for the bonds. Once a firm is chosen based on interest rates and other economic factors, that firm will in turn sell the bonds to investors which will fund county projects.
When asked about the process, Mueller told The State Journal that he is looking forward to what the funds from the bonds will do for county residents.
"I am excited to work with the fiscal court to move our county in a positive direction," he stated. "The opportunity to build a new road department facility and to improve the quality of life for our citizens through our park project is exciting."
The first reading of the ordinance is on the agenda for the regular meeting on Thursday at the fiscal court building starting at 5 p.m.
