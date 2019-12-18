The Franklin County Fiscal Court is scheduled to vote Friday on an ordinance that would ban the use of vaping devices in buildings open to the general public and discuss equipment and board appointments.
The court will meet at 9 a.m. at 321 W. Main St.
On the agenda is the second reading of an ordinance that would amend Franklin County’s current ordinance about smoking in public buildings. The amendment would add vaping devices to the ordinance, which right now covers smoking tobacco products.
The court will discuss a few items related to equipment, including authorization of “emergency equipment for Constable Richard Sandifer” for the next calendar year. Magistrates will also consider a purchase agreement with Finley Fire Equipment Co. for a ladder truck for the Franklin County Fire Department.
Other equipment-related agenda items include considering buying a pickup truck with Local Government Economic Assistance Funds and a 9-foot dump body and related snow equipment for the truck.
Friday’s agenda includes two reappointments, one to the Franklin County Board of Health and another to the Elkhorn Water District Board, and one appointment to the Peaks Mill Water District Board.
See the full agenda below: