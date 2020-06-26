The Franklin County Fiscal Court will have a second reading of a controversial rezoning ordinance for the old Blanton-Crutcher Farm on Tuesday.

On June 9, the fiscal court held a seven-hour public hearing regarding the proposed zoning change from agricultural to industrial.

In February, after a five-hour public hearing, the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission voted 5-2 to recommend the rezoning.

Tierney Storage, which is owned by Winchester-developer Ron Tierney, purchased the Duncan Road property last summer. The 85-acre tract is located near Interstate 64 at Versailles Road and Industrial Park #3. A majority of the property is in Franklin County while a smaller portion crosses into Woodford County.

After Tierney bought the farm, he demolished an old farmhouse and requested the property be rezoned from agricultural to industrial. Both actions have been met with criticism from surrounding property owners and historic preservationists. Supporters of the rezoning say it is vital for economic growth in the county.

During a first reading of the rezoning ordinance in April, Magistrate J.W. Blackburn made a motion for the court to have a public hearing before voting on the change. The property is in Blackburn’s district.

On June 19, the fiscal court established 16 findings of fact related to the June 9 public hearing.

Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said the fiscal court will have to vote to either approve the rezoning ordinance or approve a resolution denying the rezoning of the property. The resolution will have to include either all or some of the findings of fact established by the court earlier this month.

The Franklin County Fiscal Court will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be held over video conference due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

The meeting will be broadcast on Frankfort Plant Board Cable 10 and streamed on the fiscal court’s Facebook page at facebook.com/fcfcky

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription