The Franklin County Fiscal Court will hear an update on the Franklin County Humane Society at the court’s Wednesday meeting.
On Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., the Humane Society Board of Directors will have a special meeting in the old fiscal court annex on the third floor of the Franklin County Clerk’s building, 315 W. Main St.
The fiscal court on Wednesday will also consider approval of a memorandum of understanding for school resource officers between the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Schools.
A closed session is on the court’s Wednesday agenda regarding pending litigation involving FCSO.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The fiscal court has also recently began airing its meetings live on the court’s Facebook page.
