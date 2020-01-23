The Franklin County Fiscal Court will discuss several items at its next meeting, including funding requests related to installing synthetic turf fields at local public high schools and a new animal shelter facility. The court’s next meeting is Monday at 5 p.m.
Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp and Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Houston Barber recently asked the Frankfort City Commission for $1.5 million to install three turf fields at Western Hills, Franklin County and Frankfort High Schools for multi-sport activities. The superintendents plan for the fields to be open to the community and drive the local economy with future tournaments. Kopp previously said that the schools plan to make a similar request of Franklin County.
The fiscal court is also expected to discuss an animal shelter facility funding request. Earlier this month, city and county representatives asked the Franklin County Humane Society to consider buying The State Journal building to use as a new facility. The fiscal court had a regular meeting the following day in which shelter representatives asked the county for $1 million for a new facility, lowering a previous request of $1.35 million. The $1 million request includes $100,000 in in-kind donations.
