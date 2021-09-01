Fiscal Court is back!

The Franklin County Fiscal Court will hold a public hearing on its new proposed tax rate this Thursday, which lowers the current rate from 18.7 cents per $100 of assessed property value to 18.5 cents. 

That new rate amounts to a 0.2 cent reduction compared to this year’s rate, but is 0.7 cent higher than the compensating rate.

The compensating rate, a rate that if applied to the current year's assessment of taxable property excluding new property would produce approximately the same amount of revenue as the preceding year, would be 17.8 cents. 

The county says in a public notice that the 18.7 cents rate last year produced $6,306,359 in revenue. The 17.8 cents compensating rate would produce $6,318,472, per a county press release, and the proposed 18.5 cents would produce $6,566,951.

The difference between the compensating rate and the proposed rate would go towards employee retirement benefits, per the notice signed by Judge-Executive Huston Wells.

Revenue expected from New Property is $0; revenue expected from Personal Property is $1,116,759; revenue expected from Motor Vehicle is $634,438; and revenue expected from Watercraft is $20,902 according to the notice.

The hearing will take place via teleconference at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Members of the public are invited to attend the public hearing to view and provide comments. Safety protocols will be in place requiring face coverings and social distancing. The hearing will take place at 321 West Main St. It will also be broadcast on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fcfcky or YouTube at www.tinyurl.com/fcfcky.

Those wishing to submit comments by video during the hearing should contact Andrew Tippett at andrew.tippett@franklincounty.ky.gov to obtain the virtual log-in information. Written comments will be accepted and may be sent to andrew.tippett@franklincounty.ky.gov.

The hearing will take place an hour before the fiscal court's planned regular meeting at 5 p.m.

