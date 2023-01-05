On Tuesday the Franklin County Fiscal Court had its first regular meeting with Michael Mueller as judge-executive.
Fresh off their swearing-in ceremony earlier that day, Mueller, six magistrates and County Attorney Max Comley, took care of some housekeeping matters such as approving the appointments of department heads such as County Road Superintendent Jon Mitchell as well as orders for bond for the judge-executive, magistrates, county clerk, sheriff and deputies among others.
Another agenda item included changes to the court's meeting schedule. In past administrations, regular meetings were held every three weeks, typically starting at 5 p.m.
"In a nutshell, we are going to start meeting every two weeks instead of three weeks," Mueller told his colleagues. "So that we can try to keep these meetings a little more efficient and move through them."
In addition to having meetings more frequently, the court will alternate between Wednesdays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 5 p.m.
The court features a host of newcomers, including Kelly Dycus, 3rd District; Richard Tanner, 5th District; and Eric Whisman, 6th District.
Jack Kennedy, the deputy judge-executive, might be new to the court, but has been a fixture in state and local government for years. He told The State Journal before the swearing-in that he was excited to get to work in this capacity.
"I am looking forward to interactions with the employees and staff," he noted. "I am also looking forward to the community development side. I have always been somebody who enjoys serving the community."
To go along with the new names on the roll call sheet, the three returning magistrates include 1st District Sherry Sebastian, 2nd District J.W. Blackburn, and 4th District Scotty Tracy.
Sebastian, who ran unopposed in the general election, said she is looking forward to continuing to serve Franklin County residents in her second term.
"There is a lot here in Franklin County that the people want and a lot that they need and I think that this group is going to very focused on putting its nose to the grindstone to do that," she told The State Journal after the meeting.
When asked what she learned in her first four years on the court that she planned to keep in mind, Sebastian noted that open dialogue is essential to getting things done.
"In any organization, communication is key," she said resolutely. "To communicate not only with our brothers and sisters around the table, but also working with the staff to be able to thoroughly understand the issues so that we can present them where our constituents can understand them. When they call and ask why something was done or couldn't be done, as long as we have that level of conversation with the staff and the members here at the table, being able to do that is critical."
