Screen Shot 2023-01-05 at 1.29.43 PM.png

On Tuesday the Franklin County Fiscal Court had its first regular meeting with Michael Mueller as judge-executive. 

Fresh off their swearing-in ceremony earlier that day, Mueller, six magistrates and County Attorney Max Comley, took care of some housekeeping matters such as approving the appointments of department heads such as County Road Superintendent Jon Mitchell as well as orders for bond for the judge-executive, magistrates, county clerk, sheriff and deputies among others.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription