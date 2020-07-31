Franklin County Fiscal Court.jpg

Franklin County Fiscal Court 

The Franklin County Fiscal Court will remain closed to the public until further notics.

County officials had hoped to reopen the office, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic decided to keep the office closed for the health and safety of employees and the public.

The office remains staffed and will continue to provide services by means of telephone and email during normal business hours, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Contact information for the various departments may be found on our website at

franklincounty.ky.gov or by calling 502-875-8751.

