Franklin County Fiscal Court will work to figure out a plan of enforcement in order to bring those who are doing business in the county without licenses into compliance.
Magistrates discussed the issue during Thursday’s work session and shared numerous complaints they’d received within their districts about the issue.
But as multiple concerns were heard, County Attorney Rick Sparks warned the court about straying too far from the task at hand.
Magistrate Michael Mueller said the topic was first brought up last year, but that “every year, it’s gotten worse as far as companies operating in Franklin County with no business licenses. I hear about people being ripped off” and complaints of “fly-by-night businesses.”
Li Griffin, the county tax administrator, said her office is responsible for the revenue-generating taxing license only, that it’s “not any kind of assurance of what businesses do.”
Griffin added that as far as enforcement and compliance for occupational tax office, “primarily it’s my belief we’re talking about the tax revenue, and assurance from P&Z (Planning and Zoning) that appropriate activities are taking place in the appropriately zoned places, under their purview.”
Judge-Executive Huston Wells asked the rest of the magistrates if they have seen or heard of the same issue within their districts.
Magistrate Lambert Moore said the issue is definitely countywide. “I see it all of the time — people doing construction work without licenses, proper insurance … It also hurts the people they’re working for.”
He said some vehicles are marked with farm tags even though the owners don’t own or work on farms, or sell farm products.
“They’re out doing yard work (as a business). I’m sure it’s other companies coming into town working without getting their business licenses, also,” Moore said.
Magistrate Sherry Sebastian agreed with Mueller and Moore. “To add onto that, there’s workers comp a lot of these folks aren’t paying," which she said was necessary to protect the owner of the property “that these fly-by-night folks are working for.”
Magistrate Scotty Tracy agreed. He said the court “touched on” the enforcement issue several years ago.
Enforcement of business license puts everyone “on a level playing field,” but if there are no repercussions, it won’t work.
“A lot are getting paid to do the work, then dropping and dumping everything that they’re doing somewhere hidden throughout the day. Limbs, drywall, gutters, siding, whatever — couches. It’s definitely an issue,” Tracy said.
Magistrate J.W. Blackburn said some “financial institutions have things in place where you have to list your contractor, can check to make sure they have the necessary requirements. It’s better business, protects consumers from dealing with somebody that might not have their best interest at heart, and we’re losing a lot of revenue because of it.”
Wells said, “If you found 100 people per year at $40, that’s $4,000. I’m not trying to demean what you’re saying, but … .”
Blackburn said occupational taxes could be included in that also.
“If they would file it,” Wells said. He said the most direct route is to “hire someone to do this, plus then they’d have to have a vehicle, so that’s a direct route. Don’t know if there’s a contract service.”
Mueller said he will begin doing some homework on the subject to come up with options, “and we’ll circle back.”
He asked Griffin about a past plan where those who did not return taxes by a certain date were to “be handed over” to Sparks’ office. He asked if that plan has been put in place.
Griffin said she’s never been made aware of any such process. She explained that she performs “several rounds of compliance efforts regarding missed fillings,” and will usually get “a little bit of return and get people updated” on what it takes to comply.
She said there are delinquencies and invoices pending, which require a review and a second round of invoices sent out. “But I don’t have a clear protocol of what happens after, no clear vision of that process,” Griffin said.
Sparks said he wasn’t sure exactly what problem magistrates were describing. “Everything from monitoring workers’ compensation, to BBB, to licenses and fees, to marking vehicles … You can chomp on it all you want, but if you’re wanting to talk about how to enforce the occupational tax ordinance, it’s right there,” Sparks said. “They pay it or get penalized.”
The problem, he added, is detection, which costs money. As far as consumer protection, he said, “don’t pay them up front or you’re going to get burnt. It’s not a good idea to write checks to fly-by-nights. But that’s not what this ordinance is. It’s a revenue ordinance — what part of it is not working? If personnel aren’t being allocated for financial reasons or shorthanded, easy to fix it.”
Sparks warned the court that it must be “willing to pay for what you’re going to get out of it,” which requires analysis. But that won’t stop shady deals from being attempted, he cautioned.
“Criminals don’t pay attention to it; that’s what they do. It’s not consumer protection. Disavow yourself that it’s anything other than a revenue ordinance,” Sparks said.
He said the “public safety” issues brought up by magistrates are another thing completely.
Sebastian asked if the court should reach out to the Kentucky Association of Counties and possibly the Department for Local Government to see how other counties are handling.
“Are they using the office of the local sheriff, and/or some other combination of multiple agencies to do (enforcement)?”
Wells said he will put the issue in front of the county judges’ association to get some direction. He said the best avenue may be to develop a group from the finance committee to discuss it.
Griffin reminded the court again that the tax administration office “is about tax revenue generation solely.” During an event she attended last year with an occupational licensing association, she heard from people who did physical enforcement, while others tried only administrative attempts to achieve compliance.
“There definitely are some pitfalls with physical enforcement,” she said, including how it can become a cost burden greatly exceeding the revenue it generates. “I don’t believe that physical enforcement could even pay for that, or the vehicle for the field work.”
Griffin also said the county attorney would have to determine “the legal manner of how you’d cite and fine people, would all have to be attorney-generated, not coming out of the tax administration office.”
She said the “demeanor and behavior” of such a field agent “would have to be carefully prescribed before you sent them out.”
Griffin said she works constantly on corrective invoicing, auditing of net profit returns, and contacts businesses by phone, email and letters daily.
She said sending invoices with an amount someone owes, rather than “sending someone a letter that they need to do something,” works more efficiently.
Griffin said she feels she has a good rapport with those who she educates about obtaining a business license, but that she does feel “like there’s a wider net I need to cast in a couple of areas,” but that the first line of her office’s enforcement is educating the public.
“And the people who hire unlicensed individuals — we can, say, let the occupational tax person know you’ve hired someone, and we can check that person for compliance,” and possibly contact them to walk them through the process as well, Griffin said, which she does often with success.
She said when she does contact those she’s made aware working unlicensed, “they’re not belligerent, or wanting to be noncompliant … they’re relieved to get in compliance.”
Sparks suggested possibly creating an amnesty program, with some “type of carrot” for those in need of business licenses rather than ramping up enforcement.
Wells said previously, a discussion was brought up about possibly sharing an enforcement person with the city, and asked Griffin if that went anywhere.
Griffin said she has not talked to the city about this, only worked with officials there on examining some software. “I’m not clear on what their plan is or how they do enforcement rounds.”
Wells said the issue will be taken up again, along with Mueller’s information he plans to gather.
“We will do our best to get someone with the city for next time we meet to talk about what they’re doing. And we’ll meet through the finance committee to start that process again.”
