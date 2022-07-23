The Franklin County Fiscal Court made the decision to review a recommendation that it should deny a request to rezone an 85-acre property on Duncan Road from Agricultural (AG) to Industrial (IG).
According to the agenda for Friday morning's regular meeting, the court was to decide whether or not to "accept and approve the recommendation of denial related to rezoning of property located at 690 Duncan Road."
The item stems from a June 9 Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission meeting in which the commission denied land developer Ron Tierney’s request for a zone map amendment. This is the second time Tierney has applied for the change since buying the land in 2019. His first application was approved by the planning commission in February 2020 only to be denied by the fiscal court the following July.
During Friday's meeting, Judge-Executive Huston Wells asked Robert Hewitt, Franklin County director of planning and zoning, what the court's options were.
"If the court wants to reconsider this case they can either request a transcript of the [planning commission] hearings and establish your own findings of fact and overturn it by ordinance," Hewitt told the court. "Or the fiscal court can conduct its own public hearings with a 'no' vote in which you start fresh with your own public hearing, move evidence into the record and establish your own findings of fact and would once again by ordinance if you choose to overturn the planning commission's recommendation and approve it. Or you could reconvene and pursue the resolution that is on the agenda today."
Hewitt went on to recommend that if the court requested a transcript that the matter be tabled for a later date, but he also noted that, according to statute, the fiscal court has 90 days after the planning commission makes a recommendation or in this case until Sept. 7.
The magistrates agreed to table the matter until the planning commission meetings from May 12 and June 9 could be reviewed. Hewitt then deferred to County Attorney Rick Sparks on whether it was appropriate for the fiscal court to view the video and audio footage of the three-hour meeting in lieu of a written transcript.
"I think that is a very viable option nowadays," Sparks told the court. "Because we have the actual video of the meeting plus the exhibits that have been handed out as part of item 12 [on the agenda]."
While the fiscal court has agreed to review the meeting and the commission's finding of facts, Wells and the magistrates decided against opening the matter up to another public hearing, feeling that exhibits and testimony already on record sufficed.
The Duncan Road issue will be on the agenda for the regular meeting scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. While there will be no public comment on the matter, the meeting will be open to the public.
