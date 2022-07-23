The Franklin County Fiscal Court made the decision to review a recommendation that it should deny a request to rezone an 85-acre property on Duncan Road from Agricultural (AG) to Industrial (IG).

According to the agenda for Friday morning's regular meeting, the court was to decide whether or not to "accept and approve the recommendation of denial related to rezoning of property located at 690 Duncan Road."

Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 3.35.46 PM.png

Franklin County Fiscal Court decided to review the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission's recommendation to deny the rezoning request for an 85-acre property on Duncan Road. 

