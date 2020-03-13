Fiscal Court March 15.jpg

The Franklin County Fiscal Court will meet Monday to vote on a resolution pledging funds to the Franklin County Humane Society, discuss COVID-19, a YMCA funding request and more.

The Franklin County Humane Society asked the fiscal court and the Frankfort City Commission for $1 million each toward a new animal shelter in January with the promise of raising the additional $2 million needed to construct the new facility on Carpenter Farm, off the East-West Connector Road.

The Humane Society originally approached fiscal court and city commission in 2018 about plans to build a brand new animal shelter for $5 million. In 2018, it asked the governing bodies for $1.6 million each with the promise of raising $2 million on its own. The fiscal court and city commission would not commit to that figure.

In January, the county’s Strategic Planning Committee recommended the county make a $750,000 donation with or without $50,000 in in-kind donations for the shelter.

Deputy Judge/Executive Tambra Harrod said the amount on the Monday night's proposed resolution is currently blank and will be decided during the meeting. 

At previous meetings, magistrates have suggested anywhere from $650,000 to the full $1 million be given to the Humane Society. 

In February, the city commission pledged $1 million toward a new shelter.

During Monday’s work session, Tommy Russell, director of emergency management for Frankfort and Franklin County, will address fiscal court about the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on Franklin County.

Fiscal court will also hear from YMCA of Central Kentucky Chief Operating Officer Paula Anderson about a YMCA funding request.

Franklin County Fiscal Court will meet Monday at 5 p.m. at the Franklin County Fiscal Court building, 321 W. Main St.

