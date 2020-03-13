The Franklin County Fiscal Court will meet Monday to vote on a resolution pledging funds to the Franklin County Humane Society, discuss COVID-19, a YMCA funding request and more.
The Franklin County Humane Society asked the fiscal court and the Frankfort City Commission for $1 million each toward a new animal shelter in January with the promise of raising the additional $2 million needed to construct the new facility on Carpenter Farm, off the East-West Connector Road.
The Humane Society originally approached fiscal court and city commission in 2018 about plans to build a brand new animal shelter for $5 million. In 2018, it asked the governing bodies for $1.6 million each with the promise of raising $2 million on its own. The fiscal court and city commission would not commit to that figure.
In January, the county’s Strategic Planning Committee recommended the county make a $750,000 donation with or without $50,000 in in-kind donations for the shelter.
Deputy Judge/Executive Tambra Harrod said the amount on the Monday night's proposed resolution is currently blank and will be decided during the meeting.
At previous meetings, magistrates have suggested anywhere from $650,000 to the full $1 million be given to the Humane Society.
In February, the city commission pledged $1 million toward a new shelter.
During Monday’s work session, Tommy Russell, director of emergency management for Frankfort and Franklin County, will address fiscal court about the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on Franklin County.
Fiscal court will also hear from YMCA of Central Kentucky Chief Operating Officer Paula Anderson about a YMCA funding request.
Franklin County Fiscal Court will meet Monday at 5 p.m. at the Franklin County Fiscal Court building, 321 W. Main St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.