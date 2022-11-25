During its Tuesday night regular meeting, the Franklin County Fiscal Court had the first reading of an ordinance that would authorize the issuance of a general obligation bond for up to $8 million.

The funds from the loan would be used for the construction of a new building for the county road department off Lewis Ferry Road.

