During a special meeting on Monday afternoon, the Franklin County Fiscal Court voted 4-3 against an ordinance that would allow the county to issue general obligation bonds up to $8 million to finance the construction of a new facility for the county road department.
Before the vote, R.J. Palmer, a senior vice president for the Lexington-based financial advisor firm Compass Municipal Advisors, told the magistrates that one of the benefits of locking down the loan now as opposed to in the next calendar year was to take advantage of a bank qualified rate which would get the county a better interest rate for the project.
"Knowing that you all had some other projects in mind, I made the suggestion that it may be best if we issue part of this debt this year to take advantage of the bank qualified status," Palmer explained. "You have that allocation every year up to $10 million."
Palmer went on to note that if the county were to exceed the $10 million cap, then the loan would be considered non-bank qualified, which would come with a higher interest rate. By issuing the bond on the road department project this year, it would free up the bank qualified allocation in the next year for other projects such as Lakeview Park.
The matter was first presented to the court during the Nov. 22 regular meeting by Keith Brock, also a vice president at Compass. It was followed by a first reading.
Ordinarily the second reading and vote would be scheduled at the next regular fiscal court meeting, in this case Dec. 18, so that it could be presented to the Department for Local Government (DLG) for approval before the state board meets for the last time this year during the first week of December.
The four magistrates who voted no were Sherry Sebastian, JW Blackburn, Michael Mueller and Scotty Tracy.
Judge-Executive Huston Wells, Marti Booth and Lambert Moore all voted in favor.
Those who voted against securing the bond this year noted that building a new road department headquarters was a priority, but questioned why the county needed to make a decision on the bonds now before a final project cost estimate had been submitted. They also had questions regarding whether the municipal interest rates would continue falling.
Sebastian, who represents the First District, stated that she did not have enough information to vote in favor of the ordinance.
She said that the court's finance committee, of which she is a member along with Booth and Wells, had not met to discuss the matter nor had they received anything other than the ordinance which was published ahead of last week's meeting.
"There is a lot that has been handed to us, not as much information as I would like," Sebastian said before casting her vote. "We are always having our working meetings and then voting right away. Given that, I am going to be a no at this time."
Wells was noticeably irritated after the ordinance was voted down.
"I have never seen anything like this in my life," Wells said admonishing the court. "I have served 24 years on the fiscal court and I have never ever seen the court say no to something that they have to do, when they can save over $200,000 and just say no to it, because ... they just say no to it. Shame on us."
Sebastian, who was attending the meeting via Zoom, then rebutted the judge's statement by saying that no one has a crystal ball when it comes to forecasting interest rates, but that they are currently dropping.
"I am looking at what has happened here in the last month since the elections have occurred nationally, that the rates are coming down," she stated. "I am looking at the lack of information for me to make a decision that we have had every other time. Again, I am trying to do the fiscally responsible thing and in order to do so you have to have the information to make an informed decision."
In an interview with The State Journal directly after the meeting, Mueller, who will be sworn in as judge-executive in January, agreed with Sebastian about not having enough information.
"For me there are too many questions," Mueller said. "The finance committee hasn't met in 21 months. For me, we need to bid things out and figure out who is going to give us the best rates. We don't have crystal ball to know. We need to figure out final blue prints and designs for the facility. We need to figure out what we are going to do with Lakeview Park so we can lump the two projects together. We are just not there yet. We are going to get there, but we are not there yet."
