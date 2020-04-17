The Franklin County Fiscal Court unanimously voted Friday to join the city in hiring a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) consultant to advise local officials on Parcels B and C development.
The first time the fiscal court voted on the contract on March 16, the vote ended in a tie and the motion failed.
Magistrates Sherry Sebastian, Michael Mueller and Scotty Tracy said they didn’t feel like they had enough information to vote in favor of the contract at the time.
On Friday, after hearing from Kylee Palmer and Katie Smith with the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and Jim Parsons with KMK Law, Sebastian, Mueller and Tracy voted in favor of joining the city in hiring Parsons as the community’s TIF consultant.
“I look forward to working with the city on this project,” Mueller said. “It’s an exciting time for Frankfort and Franklin County, so I vote yes.”
Tracy explained his vote.
“A lot of good questions were asked and a great conversation was had,” Tracy said. “My questions and concerns have now been answered. I vote yes.”
Magistrate Marti Booth also voted in favor of the contract.
Booth attended her first fiscal court meeting since January via video conference. She’s spent the last 2½ months recovering from serious injuries she sustained in a fall at her home.
The city and county will split the bill in hiring Parsons. The cost of the contract is not to exceed $25,000.
Although KMK Law is based in Cincinnati, Parsons told the court on Friday he lives in Florence.
He does the majority of his work in Kentucky and has assisted the University of Louisville and the City of Lexington in TIF projects.
Background
Marty Johnson, a Hazard-based developer and the sole bidder, was awarded Parcels B and C by the state Finance and Administration Cabinet in November. His New Frankfort Development LLC bid $1,000 on the site of the former Frankfort Convention Center and Fountain Plaza Shoppes. His plan calls for mixed residential and commercial units, along with a new YMCA.
During a joint special meeting of the Frankfort City Commission and fiscal court in February, Casey Bolton with Commonwealth Economics spoke about a TIF to fund the public portion of the project, including a parking garage that was mandated by the state when it sold the land.
According to Bolton, a portion of the money the city and county would make off increased occupational, property and sales tax revenues within a certain period would go back to the developers to pay for the public infrastructure, including the parking garage, an extension of Washington Street and sidewalks.
The amount owed to the developers would be set and if the amount were paid back sooner than expected, the TIF would expire earlier than its original end date.
At Bolton’s current projections, Parcels B and C are expected to generate roughly $30 million in tax revenues in 20 years between the county and the city.
Parcels B and C could bring in nearly $50 million in tax revenue for the state in the next 20 years, Bolton said. At the maximum TIF rate, the state could have to contribute 80%, or $40 million, of its tax revenue to the public portion of the project.
Locally, $5 million from the county’s tax revenue and $6.5 million from the city’s tax revenue could go toward the public infrastructure.
Toward the end of the February joint meeting, city and county leaders decided it would be in their best interest to hire a TIF expert to guide them through the process.
City Manager Keith Parker told The State Journal in March that a TIF is a specialized area of law that neither City Solicitor Laura Ross nor County Attorney Rick Sparks are experts in, hence the need to hire a consultant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.