The Franklin County Fiscal Court voted not to approve the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission's recommendation to deny a zone change application for property located at 690 Duncan Road. 

The decision was made during a special meeting on Monday night after it had been postponed due to a pending lawsuit filed by the Kentucky Resources Council (KRC) against Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt.

Screen Shot 2022-08-23 at 2.37.55 AM.png

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription