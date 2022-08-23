The Franklin County Fiscal Court voted not to approve the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission's recommendation to deny a zone change application for property located at 690 Duncan Road.
The decision was made during a special meeting on Monday night after it had been postponed due to a pending lawsuit filed by the Kentucky Resources Council (KRC) against Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt.
The KRC stated in the lawsuit that it wanted to compel Hewitt's compliance with his mandatory duties as pertaining to zoning and land disturbance.
The matter was tabled during the Aug. 12 fiscal court meeting so that Franklin County Attorney Rick Sparks could review the lawsuit. He stated on Monday that the lawsuit filed in Franklin County Circuit Court did not have bearing on the zone change question at hand.
The lawsuit states that Tierney Storage, the land development company that has owned the 85-acre property since 2019, has been developing the land without permits since it was purchased.
"That [lawsuit] is not a negative in the court's consideration of this proposal," Sparks explained on Monday.
Hewitt addressed the court about the property and his dealings with the company's owner, Ron Tierney. He said that despite complaints from surrounding property owners, there had been no citations issued with the exception of a notice of violation from the Department of Air Quality in 2020 after authorities were made aware of illegal burn piles on the property.
Hewitt went on to add that his department had no issues with the land owner.
"He has always done what I've asked him to do and he's been timely with it," Hewitt said of the Tierney and his team. "He calls me to make sure he is doing it right. He calls me to come look at his facilities during the construction. If he wants to make a change, he'll call me out and the engineer will make a cut sheet and attach it. He has complied with everything that I have asked him to do."
The recommendation from the planning commission stems from the June 9 meeting of that board. This is the second time since 2019 that the Winchester-based developer has requested a zone change for the property from agricultural to industrial.
In 2021 the request was approved by the planning commission only to be vetoed by the fiscal court later that year.
On Monday the court voted 5-2 to reject the commission's recommendation that zone change be denied. Second District Magistrate J.W. Blackburn and 5th District Magistrate Marti Booth were the only two officials to vote in support of the planning commission's recommendation.
After concluding the vote, the court began the process of establishing findings of fact. Collectively the magistrates came up with nine findings of fact and voted to establish four of them.
• The subject land is adjacent to an industrial park in Franklin County.
• The property is bound by industrial zoning to the north, northeast and west of Franklin County.
• The current comprehensive plan says Franklin County has 600 acres of industrial zoning and 250 acres of commercial zoning.
• The property is within one mile of the interstate.
Following the vote on the findings of fact, the fiscal court had the first reading of the zone change ordinance. There will be a second reading of the ordinance followed by a vote on whether or not to approve the zone change at the next fiscal court meeting, which is set for 5 p.m. on Sept. 1.
