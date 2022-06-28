Editor's note: The proposed zoning text amendment would allow for the construction of spirit warehouses in agricultural and rural residential zones throughout Franklin County. Previously the story said that Peaks Mill was the only area in the county affected by the amendment.
Some zoning ordinances have been a hot-button topic in Frankfort and Franklin County for the last several years.
Most recently the 85-acre plot of land on Duncan Road has been contested as land development company Tierney Storage has made repeated attempts to change the property's zoning from Agricultural District (AG) to Industrial General District (IG).
On June 9 the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission denied the company's second petition for a zone change.
The first attempt in 2020 had been approved by the planning commission, only to be voted down by the Franklin County Fiscal Court in the summer of 2020, effectively halting the matter.
With another contentious zone amendment change on the horizon as Buffalo Trace Distillery attempts to secure a text amendment to a zoning ordinance that would allow them to build spirit warehouses in all AG and rural residential (RR) zones in the county, the fiscal court might eventually have another high profile zoning item on its agenda in the next several months.
According to the 181-page zoning ordinance, which lays out rules and regulations for the county's comprehensive plan, zoning regulations adopted by ordinance of the fiscal court are confirmed and adopted in accordance with Kentucky Revised Statutes (KRS) Chapter 100.
The State Journal went back through the last four years of fiscal court agendas to track how those issues have been handled.
In total, the Franklin County Fiscal Court has weighed in on 14 zone change requests since June of 2018.
Of those 14, the court voted unanimously to approve 11 of them. They are as follows.
- June 2018, 2020 Old Lawrenceburg Road went from General Industrial to Highway Commercial
- November 2018, The corner of U.S. 127 North and Steele Branch Road went rom Rural Residential to Agricultural
- May 2019, 2510 Glenns Creek Road went from Rural Residential to Agricultural.
- August 2019, 4917 and 4895 Louisville Road went from Rural Residential to Agricultural
- August 2019, 3464 Louisville Road went from Rural Residential to General Commercial
- August 2019, 1426 Shadrick Ferry Road went from Agricultural to Rural Residential
- November 2019, 3975 Evergreen Road went from Rural Residential to Low Density Multifamily
- May 2020, 1003 and 1005 Twilight Trail went from Limited Commercial to Industrial Commercial
- March 2021, Steadmantown Lane and Forest Ridge Drive from Industrial to Rural Residential
- November 2021, 53½ acres on Manley Leestown Road from Agricultural to Industrial
- March 2022, 994 Shadrick Ferry Road from Agricultural to Rural Residential
The three that were not unanimous include:
- August 2018, 3866 and 3894 Georgetown Road went from Rural Residential to Limited Commercial. The court voted 6-1 for the zone change. Former 3rd District Magistrate Don Sturgeon was the lone no vote.
- June 2020, 85 acres on Duncan Road from Agricultural to Industrial. The majority of the court against the zone change, with Magistrates Sherry Sebastian, Lambert Moore and Judge-Executive Huston Wells being the only members in favor.
- September 2021, 10 acres on Jones Lane from rural residential to agriculture. The court voted 5 to 2 in favor of the change. Sebastian and Marti Booth voted against the measure.
(1) comment
Your statement is false. Buffalo Trace must own or lease land before they will attempt to build warehouses.
