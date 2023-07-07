The Chrstian Motorcycles Association's State Leadership Fish Fry & Ride is planned for Saturday, Aug. 5, at North Frankfort Baptist Church.

In addition to the fish fry and ride, there will also be a gospel singing performance by Scott Miller and the Seven Angels from the Berea chapter. The ride starts at 2:30 p.m., followed by the fish fry at 4:30 p.m. and the gospel performance at 6 p.m.

