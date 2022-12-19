Rep. Dan Fister, R-Versailles, was named the new Vice Chair of the Kentucky House’s Agriculture Committee, House Speaker David Osborne announced recently.
“I’m incredibly honored to serve as vice chair of the House Agriculture Committee, particularly since so much of my district is still engaged actively in farming of one kind or another and the industry plays such a prominent role in our state’s economy,” Fister said. “I have been blessed with the opportunity to serve as a member of this committee since my first session as a state legislator, and I look forward to serving this committee in a new capacity.”
The House Agriculture Committee deals with matters that pertain to crops, livestock, poultry, and their marketing; tobacco; stockyards; agricultural cooperatives and marketing associations; agriculture weights and measures (including those used in grocery stores), veterinarians, the state and county fairs; and amusement parks.
“I appreciate Dan Fister’s willingness to serve in this leadership role and contribute to our efforts to build on our state’s incredible agricultural legacy. As a farmer and friend to ag, Dan is a natural choice for this position,” added House Speaker David Osborne. “I believe that his leadership and experience will be key to ensuring sound, intentional policies make their way through the House Agriculture Committee.”
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, a committee chair “serves as the parliamentary head of a committee. The chair sets the committee’s agenda, determining when—or in many states, whether—bills will be considered.”
The 2023 Regular Session will convene on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and legislators will meet for 30 legislative days before adjourning by March 30.
Kentuckians can keep up to date with legislative activity by visiting legislature.ky.gov or following @KYHouseGOP on Facebook, Twitter, and most major social media outlets.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.