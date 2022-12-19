Rep. Dan Fister, R-Versailles, was named the new Vice Chair of the Kentucky House’s Agriculture Committee, House Speaker David Osborne announced recently.

“I’m incredibly honored to serve as vice chair of the House Agriculture Committee, particularly since so much of my district is still engaged actively in farming of one kind or another and the industry plays such a prominent role in our state’s economy,” Fister said. “I have been blessed with the opportunity to serve as a member of this committee since my first session as a state legislator, and I look forward to serving this committee in a new capacity.”

